Their type of friendship isn’t always friendship goals, and in season four of Insecure we see Molly and Issa’s bond truly deteriorating. But over the past four years since the show debuted, we’ve seen these queens serve lewks and lowkey, they’re ones worth mimicking.
While Issa is the queen of the natural hair switch up, Molly loves a straight bob or a body wave. And even though their styles are so different, they always have flawless skin and great lip colors in common. They’re never over done, and they get it right with complementary hues and styles.
We certainly don’t have friend envy and we’re hoping these two can get it together on that front. But in the meantime, we Stan for their looks that are girl-next-door chill, but would set the red carpet ablaze by simply adding some lashes.
Since those who slay together stay together (or so we’d like to think) these seven moments when Molly and Issa were beauty goals give us hope that by the end of season four they’ll be a melanin queen dream team once again.
01
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
Molly's deep pink and Issa's rust hued matte (which matched her top impeccably) were the perfect summer day party lipstick picks. They both fed tiny braids into their hair to add some depth to their styles.
HBO
02
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
Molly killed it in her chocolate matte lip and curled chin-length bob while Issa's nude lip and curly asymmetrical high top were a serious "do."
HBO
03
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
Issa's birthday halo braid was exactly the the hair you want to be wearing when you unexpectedly see your ex. And when you have a friend by your side rocking a polished flowing unit like Molly's, you can feel confident that you've won that round of run-ins, especially if you're petty.
HBO
04
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
When my friends and I hang out at each other's places we're usually in sweats with no makeup, under eye circles and all. These ladies were not only super fashionable in this scene but they came through with the hair. Molly showed off her head wrapping skills while Issa showed off her curl manipulating savvy.
IMDB.com
05
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
Even when they both have braids Molly and Issa's styles are giving us variety. In this season three look Issa was all about the braided updo with sleek baby hair and Molly embraced jumbo cornrows. Simple but still fly.
HBO
06
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
We were loving these looks that served dramatic eyes for what seemed to be a dramatic moment for Issa. They also upped the ante on the glossy lips and full coverage foundation that we want to get our hands on. Even Lauryn Hill's red lips and long lashes ere popping off Issa's tee.
HBO
07
Molly and Issa Are Best Friends Beauty Goals
In the most recent episode of season four the ladies went all out with their Halloween costumes. We loved that Molly's cheerleader hair made it's way into her every day life. And even though Issa didn't keep her old school (but really trendy again) high top after the holiday, it was the highlight of her look.