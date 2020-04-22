FilmMagic for HBO

Their type of friendship isn’t always friendship goals, and in season four of Insecure we see Molly and Issa’s bond truly deteriorating. But over the past four years since the show debuted, we’ve seen these queens serve lewks and lowkey, they’re ones worth mimicking.

While Issa is the queen of the natural hair switch up, Molly loves a straight bob or a body wave. And even though their styles are so different, they always have flawless skin and great lip colors in common. They’re never over done, and they get it right with complementary hues and styles.

We certainly don’t have friend envy and we’re hoping these two can get it together on that front. But in the meantime, we Stan for their looks that are girl-next-door chill, but would set the red carpet ablaze by simply adding some lashes.

Since those who slay together stay together (or so we’d like to think) these seven moments when Molly and Issa were beauty goals give us hope that by the end of season four they’ll be a melanin queen dream team once again.