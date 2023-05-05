TikTok Was Right, Haus Labs’ Tricolone Skin Tech Foundation Is Worth The Hype

If there’s one thing Lady Gaga is going to do, it’s make a statement. Since her makeup brand HausLabs launched exclusively on Amazon in 2019, it’s been no different.

After seeing all the TikTok hype (it’s been living rent-free on my “for you” page), I was particularly excited to try the Tricolone Skin Tech Foundation and put it to the test on melanin skin.

Rather than just being another heavy foundation, this product is focused on being buildable so that you can choose the level of coverage you’re looking for. But because my skin is combination, I’m constantly battling dry patches and an oily t-zone, and tend to look greasy by the end of the night. Not to mention, I break out often along my cheeks and chin, and these breakouts tend to scar. So as a combo-girlie, I had to find out — would it live up to the hype?

When it comes to makeup, I’m definitely a less-is-more type of person. This may sound cliche, but I love when something looks like “your skin, but better.” The Tricolone Skin Tech Foundation aligns perfectly with my makeup values and has 20+ good for your skin ingredients like redness-reducing fermented arnica, calming green tea, soothing chamomile flower, collagen-inducing tiger grass, and revitalizing ginseng that go beyond making my complexion just look hydrated and healthy while the foundation is on my skin.

First and foremost, upon first try, I was actually incredibly surprised by the coverage it offered given it’s labeled as a medium-coverage foundation. Though I matched with 370 Medium Neutral, the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation has 51 shades and is filled with skin-loving ingredients. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free, the formula is made for a your-skin-but-better finish.

I specifically loved how lightweight this felt. There’s nothing I hate more than the feeling (and look!) of cakey makeup, but this texture feels so silky and smooth upon application and then dries down to a weightless finish. It actually feels like you’re wearing a skin tint, which makes it perfect for the summer months. Second, it gives off a really pretty, lit-from-within glow that I’m obsessed with, and third, one layer was enough to minimize the look of my large pores without sacrificing the real skin look and feel.

Of course, with good makeup comes good skin prep, so make sure that you prep your face first. And because it was buildable I was able to go up on the second layer to cover my dark spots and use more full-coverage concealer.

#BeautyTok did not steer me wrong this time (I’m sad to say, it has happened sometimes). It seriously feels like you have nothing on your skin, and will be added to my summer makeup rotation!