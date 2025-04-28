Harold James Is L’Oréal Paris’s First Black Global Makeup Artist

Courtesy of Lara Jade

Last week, French makeup artist Harold James succeeded British artist Val Garland as L’Oréal Paris’s global makeup artist. Born in French Guiana, the self-taught, Paris-based makeup artist first held a brush while studying at a University in Lyon, France. “This experience opened a door I never knew existed,” James tells ESSENCE about becoming an accidental assistant to his makeup artist friend.

Since then, the 37-year-old artist has worked with the likes of Sabrina Elba, Venus Williams, ELLE, Vogue, Louis Vuitton, and Dior Beauty. “Traveling the world and connecting with women from all walks of life allowed me to dive deep into their stories,” he says. “Makeup is a powerful tool. It always touches me to witness the joy and confidence radiating from my clients after a makeup session.”

And now, his signature looks—such as a red lips, high-lit skin, and sharp-winged liner—have helped him earn his latest opportunity with the iconic L’Oreal Paris. “Becoming the global makeup artist and creative director for the number one makeup brand in the world is an incredible honor,” he says. “It fills me with excitement to have the platform to celebrate beauty traditions from every corner of the world.”

According to L’Oréal Paris’s global president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, James was an ideal pick because he celebrates women’s infinite diversity. Additionally, he reveals their individuality and unique worth. In turn, James says the brand’s French elegance, innovation, women’s empowerment, and inclusion is an intention he plans to build on as their global makeup artist.

Between co-creating and developing makeup collections, the first global campaign under his direction will be for a foundation-concealer hybrid known as the Infallible Skin Ink. “The goal is to be as close as possible to the customers’ needs while also surprising them with products and formulas that don’t exist yet,” he says, narrating stories around each product. And, with a range of darker shades often deemed unimportant to beauty brands, James says accurate shades are in the cards for L’Oreal Paris.

“I really want to be as precise as possible with colors and undertones,” he says, which makes the possibility of inclusive shade ranges promising for the collections he’s working on. “I would like to offer unexpected yet wearable tints that make you feel special.” Now, with the Cannes Film Festival weeks ahead, of which L’Oreal Paris is the official partner, the global makeup artist has his kit set on the red carpet.

“It’s an incredible moment to create iconic cinematic looks through a modern lens for our ambassadors,” he says, like Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and Eva Longoria. More than just makeup, however, he says building a community for women is his overarching message. “I’m eager to explore mentorship programs that empower women to embrace their unique beauty narratives. It’s about creating a community where we uplift and inspire one another.”