Harlem’s Fashion Row and Black Beauty Roster Join Forces For “The Beauty Collective”

Courtesy of BBR / Harlem’s Fashion Ro

Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and Black Beauty Roster (BBR) are finally joining forces. Together, they’re launching The Beauty Collective. To kick things off, earlier this week, the duo started with The Business of Beauty in Fashion—a two-day event held at L’Oréal Groupe’s U.S. Headquarters in New York City.

For nearly two decades, Harlem’s Fashion Row has been the industry’s leading platform creating space for designers of color. With this new partnership, founder Brandice Daniel is expanding that vision to celebrate the beauty professionals who bring fashion’s biggest moments to life. Think: hairstylists, makeup artists, nail artists, aestheticians, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

“Fashion doesn’t move without beauty,” Daniel tells ESSENCE. “From the very first HFR show, I learned just how powerful beauty is. When we lost power backstage, our hairstylists and makeup artists kept going with phone lights. That’s when I realized—beauty professionals don’t just support fashion, they complete it.”

Partnering with Maude Okrah Hunter, founder of Black Beauty Roster, was a natural next step. “Our missions have always been aligned,” Hunter says. “Harlem’s Fashion Row has paved the way for Black creatives in fashion, and BBR has done the same for beauty. Together, we’re building an ecosystem of access, visibility, and opportunity that connects both industries in a meaningful way.”

The two women share a clear goal: to create long-term pathways for success that extend beyond a single event. With The Beauty Collective, they’re doing more than celebrating artistry—they’re helping professionals turn creativity into commerce.

“This summit was never just about a moment—it’s about movement,” says Daniel. “We’re bringing beauty professionals directly into the world of fashion at L’Oréal’s headquarters, giving them the visibility and access they deserve. For too long, they’ve been behind the scenes but not at the table. We’re changing that.”

Hunter echoes the sentiment. “True inclusion means access is no longer a privilege—it’s the standard,” she says. “It’s about creating a culture where equity, opportunity, and representation are ingrained in how we do business.”

As the first-of-its-kind experience, The Beauty Collective summit featured panels, workshops, and networking sessions with industry leaders. The result was an offering of both inspiration and practical tools for building sustainable careers. At its heart? All things community.

“I hope attendees leave feeling inspired, empowered, and connected,” says Hunter. “I want them to know their contributions matter and that this community will support them every step of the way.”

Daniel agrees. “I want every person in that room to know their artistry has power, their work has worth, and their presence in fashion and beauty is necessary. We’re not just changing the face of the industry—we’re transforming its foundation.”