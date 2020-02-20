The only reason you’d call anything Rihanna pulls up with a lemon is because it leaves your eyes acidic (La Ferrar’ anyone?). And we love it. The singer has been leaving us with the sour face since she hit the scene as a teenager. Now as a beauty mogul, fashion entrepreneur, and trailblazer she’s changing industries. And she’s changing us in the process. But one thing that doesn’t change is how good this girl is at being a baddie.
Whether she’s having what appears to be a heated discussion (and never dropping her blunt in the process), dropping her first selfie of the decade, or giving Black women hope at her annual Diamond Ball, Rihanna is stunning. So on her 32nd birthday we’re pulling 32 photo receipts that prove that she’s one of the baddest to ever do it. Here’s to another 32 years of our favorite bad gal paving the way.
01
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Rob Kim/Getty Images
02
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
03
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
04
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
05
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
06
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
07
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
08
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Steve Granitz/WireImage
09
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
10
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images
11
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
12
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
13
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
George Pimentel/WireImage
14
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
15
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
George Pimentel/WireImage
16
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
17
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Raymond Hall/GC Images
18
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
19
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
20
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Getty Images
21
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
22
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Robert Kamau/GC Images
23
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
24
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
25
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Taylor Hill/WireImage
26
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
27
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Mike Marsland/WireImage
28
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Don Arnold/WireImage
29
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
30
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Fotonoticias/FilmMagic
31
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Arturo Holmes/WireImage
32
Rihanna Is Forever Beauty Goals
Samir Hussein/WireImage