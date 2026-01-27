Your Hands Deserve A Skincare Routine Too: How To Fade Stubborn Dark Spots Fast

Grace Cary / Getty Images

While facial care usually takes the limelight in our beauty routines, there’s a hero that frequently goes unnoticed—our hands. Your hands don’t lie. They catch every bit of sun, sanitizer, and skincare neglect, and when dark spots appear, they’re not easy to hide or heal. As an esthetician, I’ve seen it all and I know fading pigmentation on the hands takes more than a brightening cream.

But what exactly are those pesky spots? Also known as sunspots, solar lentigines, or liver spots, age spots are additional specks and bits of pigment caused by excessive sun exposure. UV rays cause our skin cells to produce melanin (the pigment responsible for skin color) at an accelerated rate. These blemishes can affect our confidence, but the better news is, they’re not permanent fixtures and can be treated with the right products and routine.

Identifying Age Spots: What Should You Look For?

Are you curious if those marks on your hands are age spots? While they can differ from individual to individual, there are some standard features to look for:

Flat and oval in shape

Brown, Tan, or Black in color.

Oftentimes seen in people 50+

How do you get rid of age spots on your hands?

It’s not much different from your facial routine, as the same rules apply: Cleanse, hydrate, treat, and protect.

Cleanse:

First, start off with a very gentle hand wash that’s hygienic, minimally fragranced to reduce sensitivity. My top picks are evolvetogether’s Restorative Hand Wash ($52), a science-backed formula that hydrates, soothes, and protects, and Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash for its non-drying, gentle botanics.

Exfoliate:

Gently exfoliate hands weekly to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. A simple DIY scrub made with almond oil and brown sugar or pink Himalayan salt can be effective. If you prefer a grab-and-go product, Hand & Hand Sea Salt Sugar Scrub is a great over-the-counter product you can get from your local pharmacy or Malin + Goetz) Eucalyptus Hand + Body Scrub is a resurfacing cleansing scrub powered by lactic acid, pumice, and restorative eucalyptus.

Treat:

Use a dark spot corrector containing brightening agents that won’t make skin ultra sensitive, such as vitamin C or low percentage over-the-counter retinol, on hands. These ingredients encourage cell turnover and help fade dark spots over time without compromising the skin barrier.

Moisturize:

If you’re not properly moisturizing your hands daily, you won’t see results. Moisturizers act as a physical barrier between your hands and the outside world, protecting it at all costs. A few of the favs that I keep in rotation are Blossom Essentials Hydration Repair Honey Salve, a potent blend of organic Manuka honey, nourishing oils, and natural moisturizers that penetrates deeply to intensely hydrate, relieve dryness, and repair the skin barrier. Salt & Stone Hand Cream, A fast-absorbing daily hand moisturizer infused with seaweed extracts and antioxidant-rich botanicals to leave skin soft and hydrated.

SPF:

A non-negotiable in my household. The Elta MD SPF 46 Clear Broad Spectrum for hands and face. I have a darker skin tone, and I can honestly say this goes on 100% clear, no cast. Not only will sunscreen help prevent the darker spots you’re treating from getting darker, but it will also protect and prevent any new spots from occurring, especially during sun exposure.