Taraji P. Henson As Janet Jackson And More Of Our Favorite Halloween 2025 Beauty Looks

Fall is a season full of transformation. And, when is a better time to turn into someone (or something) else than Halloween? Over the weekend, your favorite celebrities used beauty to do exactly that throughout Hallo-weekend.

A fresh-faced Halle Bailey transformed into Lisa Bonet, while Latto’s blonde crimps and “NOTORIOUS” tattoo made her ‘Lil Kim. Coco Jones became all three Dreamgirls. In other words, that meant big bouffants stole the show.

But, we can’t mention the word icons without the Jacksons: Ciara was Michael and Taraji P. Henson went as Janet from three different music videos. Meanwhile, the real Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys both went as Morticia Adams. Extra-long black hair and red-stained lips were the dead giveaways.

While being historically accurate is a feat in and of itself, some costumes required more imagination. For example, Lizzo became the cover of three Quan Millz books (an author known for his Tubi-like titles), including Pregnant By A YN Crashout Labubu From Hell which pictured her with cheetah-print tattoos and a pink lip as she posed in front of the stuffed animal. Meanwhile, another one of her costumes was a Chili’s mozzarella stick. And, on the note of food, Winnie Harlow became Neapolitan ice cream as a nod to her vitiligo. A reminder that looking like a snack can be literal, too.

Below, take a look at 21 of the best celebrity Halloween beauty moments this year.