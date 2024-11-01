The Best Halloween 2024 Beauty Moments

@janellemonae / Instagram

Every Halloween, stars are known to deliver creative costumes. From niche cosplay at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party to high-budget SFX makeup and strict references, celebrities never fail to top their previous looks. And, last night proved to be no different.

Janelle Monaé, for one, phoned into a surrealistic version of E.T., which required a team of five SFX artists for her life-size costume. Lizzo delivered four looks, which ranged from red body paint to scissor-sliced skin: an Ozempic package, honey bunny, Edward Scissorhands and a never-declined face card included.

While Doja Cat as a sunflower referenced the 2001 video game Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Halloween is not limited to fictional characters. Beyoncé took the form of funk-rock singer Betty Davis, Winnie Harlow channeled Diana Ross, and Coco Jones referenced Donna Summer album covers. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion proved Halloween is year-long, dressing-up in cosplay anime she’d likely wear any time.

Below, ESSENCE rounds up our favorite beauty moments from Halloween 2024.