HomeBeauty

The Best Halloween 2024 Beauty Moments

From Janelle Monae's SFX E.T. costume to Lizzo as Ozempic, here are 25 of our favorite Halloween beauty moments.
The Best Halloween 2024 Beauty Moments
@janellemonae / Instagram
By India Espy-Jones ·

Every Halloween, stars are known to deliver creative costumes. From niche cosplay at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party to high-budget SFX makeup and strict references, celebrities never fail to top their previous looks. And, last night proved to be no different.

Janelle Monaé, for one, phoned into a surrealistic version of E.T., which required a team of five SFX artists for her life-size costume. Lizzo delivered four looks, which ranged from red body paint to scissor-sliced skin: an Ozempic package, honey bunny, Edward Scissorhands and a never-declined face card included.

While Doja Cat as a sunflower referenced the 2001 video game Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Halloween is not limited to fictional characters. Beyoncé took the form of funk-rock singer Betty Davis, Winnie Harlow channeled Diana Ross, and Coco Jones referenced Donna Summer album covers. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion proved Halloween is year-long, dressing-up in cosplay anime she’d likely wear any time.

Below, ESSENCE rounds up our favorite beauty moments from Halloween 2024.

TOPICS: 