Halle Berry’s Re-Spin Is Changing the Menopause Conversation

For Halle Berry, wellness has always been a priority. But when she entered perimenopause, the award-winning actress realized just how little information was available—especially for Black and brown women, who often experience menopause earlier and with more severe symptoms. Determined to change that, Berry evolved her brand, Re-Spin, into a groundbreaking wellness platform focused on female longevity.

“I was gobsmacked,” Berry admits about the taboo topic of menopause. “Nobody had talked to me about it, and I realized nobody was talking about it with each other. I wanted Re-Spin to be a place where we hold a woman’s hand from perimenopause through the rest of her life.”

Berry adds, “Women talk about puberty, periods, pregnancy, and postpartum, but not menopause. We don’t talk about heart palpitations, anxiety, or depression,” she says. That has to change. We need to talk about menopause as easily as we talk about puberty.”

The statistics reinforce the urgency of this mission: Black women are less likely to seek treatment for menopausal symptoms, despite experiencing more severe effects such as cardiovascular issues, an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, and osteoporosis.

Re-spin

To help women navigate this transition with confidence, Berry partnered with wellness coach Monika Pierce, who works with the Re-Spin community to reframe menopause as a time of transformation rather than decline.

“So many women think menopause is something to just ‘push through,’” Pierce explains. “They believe they have to suffer in silence, and that’s simply not true. It’s a process, not a singular event, and it’s an opportunity for renewal and personal growth.”

Pierce emphasizes the importance of shifting the narrative from loss to empowerment. “Instead of mourning who you were, celebrate who you are now. This stage of life can be powerful—if you embrace it.”

For Berry, having a menopause coach has been a game-changer. “We need someone to remind us that change is normal and to help us make educated choices,” she says. “What works for my best friend won’t work for me. Our journeys are unique, and we need coaches who understand that.”

But beyond coaching, Re-Spin is about something deeper—community. “When we talk about community, I just want to give you a little context of what that really means,” Berry shares. “It’s being in our groups, talking with our coach, and holding each other accountable. But we also have these symposiums—our kickoff symposium was amazing. We actually get to talk to everybody and hear what women are saying. Right? How they’re feeling, what they’re wanting.”

For Berry, this isn’t just about offering generic wellness advice—it’s about listening to what women actually need. “I think we’re talked at a lot,” she says. “But I think the white space is, who really sits down and listens to these women? Who says, ‘What do you want? What can we help you with?’ And that’s what we’re all about at Re-Spin—hearing you, meeting your needs, and creating opportunities, whether through products, forums, or symposiums that truly resonate.”

Re-spin coaches, including Monika Pierce.

One upcoming initiative, 30 Days to Sleep, is a testament to this commitment. The program invites women to take a 30-day challenge together, tracking and improving their sleep while supporting each other through the process. “We know we’re stronger together,” Berry emphasizes. “And that’s what I want women to know—why they should come here. Because we need to help each other through this.”

Pierce echoes this sentiment, noting that the power of community lies in leading by example. “This is an opportunity. The community is role-modeling behavior and all of these changes that we’re seeing. And so, to Halle’s point, it’s sharing what’s working, what’s not working, and having the space to come together.”

At its core, Re-Spin isn’t about selling supplements or magic solutions—it’s about selling care. “Women aren’t used to investing in care,” Berry explains. “But science proves that when we have support and community, our symptoms lessen. Care will make you feel better.”

“Our goal is to help women understand their options, connect with others, and take control of their well-being,” Piercee adds. “Because no woman should have to navigate this alone.”

With Berry leading the charge, Re-Spin is doing more than just talking about menopause—it’s redefining how women experience it. “We really want to encourage people to show up—because that’s where the energy is, that’s where the real transformation happens.”

To learn more about Re-Spin’s initiatives and upcoming symposiums, visit www.respin/health.