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It was never a question that Halle Bailey is muse status. Most recently, the Of The ESSENCE Digital Cover star has been stunting in head-turning looks throughout her press tour for her upcoming film You, Me & Tuscany, out on April 10. In other words, every moment has felt like a masterclass in softness, romance, and glow-forward confidence. Bailey’s beauty and style choices prove just how intentional—and effortlessly chic—her approach truly is.

Across recent Instagram posts, The Little Mermaid star has been leaning into luminous skin that looks hydrated, fresh, and intentionally sheer, allowing freckles and natural dimension to shine through. This is thanks to, in large part, celebrity makeup artist Christiana Cassell and hairstylist Tinisha “Sparkle” Meeks. On January 3, Bailey escaped the cold while on vacation, sharing a snapshot with her hair styled in twists, shimmery lips, and fluttery lashes. In another post, she attended the 2026 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala wearing long, luxurious hair paired with soft, glowing glam. A few weeks later at the Grammys, she opted for a sleek middle part, cascading lengths, and ethereal makeup.

That momentum didn’t slow down when the Grown-ish alum headed to the Olympic Winter Games, where she stepped out in a polished hair bun, sculpted cheeks, and muted nude lips. Then, she appeared in Milan with a twisted loc bob and a white mani for an extra touch of chicness. After that, she shared a candid bar moment, showing off long, studded braids that briefly reminded us of Beyoncé.

We, of course, can’t forget her incredible awards season looks: her olive green dress and updo for ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood, and dramatic brown dress for the NAACP awards included.

What makes this run of looks especially compelling is how seamlessly they align with the romantic spirit of the film she’s promoting right now—and, of course, how versatile natural and protective styles can be. Halle Bailey is setting the tone for modern press looks: grounded, radiant, and deeply intentional.

Scroll on to see her latest looks of the year so far—and to get excited for what she might do next.