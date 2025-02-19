The Top Hair Perfumes To Try In 2025

FreshSplash / Getty Images

As we all know, hair is one of our favorite accessories. If you’re looking for new ways in 2025 to bring a whole new level of extra TLC to your hair care routine, consider hair perfumes. We are predicting this as one of the biggest beauty trends of the year. Forget the days of masking odors with dry shampoo. Instead, hair perfumes are all about elevating your vibe with a signature scent that lingers in the most subtle yet seductive way. In other words, are you ready to make heads turn?

Different from your favorite perfume, hair fragrances are specifically designed to keep your strands smelling fresh. And the best part? They’re lightweight, alcohol-free, and infused with ingredients that won’t dry out your hair. Think of oils and shine-boosting ingredients wrapped up in your favorite fragrance notes.

Whether you’re heading to a date, brunch with the girls, or just running errands, a quick spritz of hair perfume will keep you feeling put together, and smelling great, all day long.

Below are a few hair perfumes to add to your collection.

