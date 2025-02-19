The Top Hair Perfumes To Try In 2025

As we all know, hair is one of our favorite accessories. If you’re looking for new ways in 2025 to bring a whole new level of extra TLC to your hair care routine, consider hair perfumes. We are predicting this as one of the biggest beauty trends of the year. Forget the days of masking odors with dry shampoo. Instead, hair perfumes are all about elevating your vibe with a signature scent that lingers in the most subtle yet seductive way. In other words, are you ready to make heads turn?
Different from your favorite perfume, hair fragrances are specifically designed to keep your strands smelling fresh. And the best part? They’re lightweight, alcohol-free, and infused with ingredients that won’t dry out your hair. Think of oils and shine-boosting ingredients wrapped up in your favorite fragrance notes.
Whether you’re heading to a date, brunch with the girls, or just running errands, a quick spritz of hair perfume will keep you feeling put together, and smelling great, all day long.
Below are a few hair perfumes to add to your collection.
01
PHLUR Vanilla Skin Hair & Body Mist
Remember when vanilla was trending because of its uplifting scent? Well with this mist, you’ll be able to keep the good vibes going thanks to notes of sandalwood, vanilla, pink pepper, and sugar.Available at phlur.com
This hair perfume features notes of mandarin, bergamot, and sweet white peach. Want to smell like summer, especially during this time of year? Then this is the hair fragrance for you.Available at us.parfums-de-marly.com
If you want to smell like a bouquet of roses, this is the hair mist your crown needs. It features notes of damascena rose, litchi accord, and centifolia rose for a fresh, floral touch.Available at www.diptyqueparis.com