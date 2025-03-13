Naomi Campbell Channels Delicate Beauty At Chanel

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Last year, Naomi Campbell starred in Chanel’s haute couture short film titled “The Button.” The small object, which is just as utilitarian as it is ornamental, was a key detail in the collection. As for this season’s key detail? The supermodel rocked the little black bow.

At Chanel’s FW25 show, a ribbon was suspended at the heart of the Grand Palais in Paris for a “spectacular and poetic play on proportions,” read the show notes. “From the signature bow to the braid embroidered on the first creations of the House, the ribbon runs through the vocabulary of Chanel.”

On the catwalk, bows were fixed onto tweed, tulle, and velvet. Meanwhile, Campbell, who sat front row, wore hers in silk to fasten an updo. The top of her hair was gathered and tied into a delicate black bow by hairstylist Lorenzo Barcella. The look detailed her mid-length layered tresses with childlike innocence. Her dark hair color was a classic complement to the ribbon with the bow’s tails at an almost exact angle to her eye makeup.

Unlike the makeup in the show, which consisted of black eyeshadow with a feathered rim, the supermodel wore just a black eyeliner wing by makeup artist Angloma. In the past, the artist has used Pat McGrath Labs eyeliner to achieve the wing, but at Chanel, Chanel Beauty’s Cream Eyeliner or Precision Eye Definer will do, creating a look full of definitive minimalism.