JT’s Ringlet Curls Are Perfect For The Holidays

@thegirljt / Instagram

JT is closing out the year with a hairstyle that feels equal parts nostalgic, romantic, and undeniably festive. Her glossy ringlet curls are the kind of holiday hair moment that instantly stops the scroll in its tracks.

In an Instagram post, the rapper poses wearing a big black bow on her head. Her makeup—dramatic dark eyeliner look with long lashes and lip liner, reminiscent of early 2000s—complements the look. The curls frame her face beautifully, adding warmth and elegance while still keeping that signature JT confidence front and center.

The City Cinderella rapper’s ringlet curls remind us that sometimes the most impactful looks come from embracing texture and letting your hair do what it does best. Whether worn loose and carefree or styled with subtle accessories, this hairstyle is a love letter to curls in their most festive form. Proof that holiday hair doesn’t have to sparkle to shine.