Beyoncé Serves Honey-Dipped Curls And A side Of Whiskey

MASON POOLE/JULIAN DAKDOUK

First, she reigned in her extendo blonde wig with a “Cowboy Carter” hat for a country music takeover. Then, she yanked the wig off to debunk myths about natural hair for the Cécred hair care launch. Now, Beyoncé is doubling down on her once hidden texture, serving a honey-colored mane with a glass of her new SirDavis Whiskey on the side.

This week, the megastar presented her shocking new venture with Moët Hennessy (“Yoncé all on his mouth like liquor”), and while all-American brown liquor is her weapon of choice, her hair color straddled both light and dark.

In the press, she went as far as turning her silver tone into highlights on a medium brown half-up ‘do. But on Instagram, she replaced her cowboy hat with lace, overlaying below-the-shoulder shrinkage with a custom dress and cap by Le Fleurs. “DAVIS IN MY BONES,” the caption read, as she cheered her whiskey glass with a mauve manicure. Her hair, as if dipped in Davis, too, gave “Beyoncé blonde” a new name.

Although she deepened her tone this week, according to her colorist Rita Hazan, our blonde-addicted March/April cover star usually prefers platinum. “Beyoncé always wanted [her hair] to be lighter,” Hazan told ESSENCE back in May. “I do a single process to lighten her natural color, then we tone and maybe add a few extra highlights.” However, there’s a new sheriff in town and she’s Dijon blonde.