Tyra Banks Nods To The Past With A Bouffant Bob

@tyrabanks / Instagram

“Back in my young model days, photographers would test the light with a Polaroid,” ESSENCE’s March/April cover star Tyra Banks writes in an Instagram caption. “The photographer was checking the light. I was checking if my first pose was hittin’.” Attending The Silver Party in Australia, the evening was a first for Banks, but her hairstyle on the other hand was a recollection of the past.

A nod to her younger self, the supermodel is bringing back her bob from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1992-93 collection: a voluminous, brown old Hollywood pouf. Back then, adorned with a classic big black bow, her hair reached her twill shoulders with the ends curled like the bodice of a ribbon.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER: Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Chanel Ready to Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in October, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

This time, her bob was cut at the nape of her neck. Instead of being pulled half up like the ‘90s, Banks opted for a short side part with one side cascading to the other, maintaining the look’s traditional volume. The color, too, remained the same: a rich coffee brown. But this time, with notes of black to add definition and dimension.

Peeking over a pair of spectacles, thick eyeliner thinned out on her waterline, blush sculpted her chiseled cheekbones, and her lip so nude it’s almost natural, the supermodel’s beauty hasn’t stepped foot out of the past. Timeless, in the best way.