Allow Tessa Thompson’s Sleek Hair To Be Your 2026 Inspiration

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Leave it to Tessa Thompson to remind us why she’s one of Hollywood’s most stylish risk-takers. At Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor, the actress appeared on the red carpet in a sculptural Monse gown. But, it was her hair that sealed the moment.

The His & Hers actress stepped out wearing a sleek, ultra-smooth blowout. The look was polished from root to tip, with a glossy finish that practically bounced off the camera flashes. Her strands were smoothed close to the scalp with a soft curve at the ends, creating effortless movement and shine.

Tessa Thompson at Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker at The Beverly Hilton on January 06, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The hairstylist behind the look? No other than celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway. We all know and love Redway for crafting styles that feel intentional yet timeless. This time was no different: Redway delivered a blowout that balanced elegance with ease. The hair grounded the look with simplicity—proving that sometimes it’s the quiet glam choices that speak the loudest.

This blowout works whether you’re walking a red carpet, stepping into a day at the office, or hitting brunch with your girls. It’s sleek without being stiff, shiny without looking overstyled. Plus, it frames Thompson’s glowing skin and bold features.

With one swish of her hair, Thompson reminded us that beauty doesn’t always require bells and whistles. A flawless blowout can be the whole statement—and this week, she wore that truth perfectly. Now, excuse us while we show this look at our next hair appointment.