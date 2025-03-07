Doechii’s Sculptural Updo Stole the Show At The Louvre

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Doechii is in her high-fashion era. But the hair? It’s giving art museum exhibit in itself. The self-proclaimed Swamp Princess turned heads at the ultra-exclusive Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, stepping out in a breathtaking sculptural updo that effortlessly fused Afrofuturism with Parisian elegance.

The rapper and singer—who’s always been one to experiment with avant-garde beauty—brought high drama to the evening with a gravity-defying hairstyle that curved and twisted like a modern masterpiece. Inspired by the intricacy of Black hair artistry, her look felt like an ode to tradition and innovation, seamlessly blending bold structure with fluid motion. The architectural style, complete with a sleek, high-shine finish, was the ultimate statement—because why settle for an accessory when your hair can be the crown?

Doechii has always been that girl when it comes to switching up her style. A true beauty chameleon, she fearlessly pushes the boundaries with every hair and glam moment, proving that versatility is her superpower. Whether she’s serving avant-garde edge or timeless elegance, she moves with an effortless confidence that keeps all eyes on her.

Her hair choices are always intentional, always revolutionary. And if this is just a preview of what she’s bringing to 2025? We’re watching, taking notes, and ready for more.