Ayo Edebiri Reminds Us Why A Bob Is The Perfect Summer Cut

Much like a pixie cut, the power of a bob cannot be understated. Being equal parts chic, blunt, and versatile, it’s no wonder that this style is summer’s favorite look. You may have seen it recently on the likes of Kelly Rowland and Keke Palmer, but, consider it forbidden to mention the trending cut without mentioning Opus actress Ayo Edebiri as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 17: Ayo Edebiri is seen on June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This week, the star was spotted in Los Angeles taking her dog—and bob—for a walk in a red Jacquemus dress and black heels. The top of her hair was devoid of asymmetry, split directly down the middle. Meanwhile, the bottom was cut bluntly, giving her ends a brush-like texture. The sun ricocheted off of her medium brown tone, highlighting her almost imperceptibly darker roots to add quiet dimension to the look. Although her hair was straight, it still maintained a slight bend, which moved with the wind as she walked Gromit.

It’s easy to see why bobs are trending. But, Edebiri isn’t a new recruit to the style. From her tousled micro-cut in a Vogue editorial to a bouffant pouf in the Met Gala portfolio, the star has proven to be a seasoned professional when it comes to the cropped ‘do.

Regardless of age, head size, and face shape, her sharp, layer-less style can work on women of any age as the ultimate power cut easily tailored to you. If you have fine hair, the look gives the illusion of volume. Not to mention, if you’re short on time, it’s lower maintenance than a pixie. And, if you’re not sure on color, rich mocha, copper, and ginger tones are in season—just let Edebiri be your reference.