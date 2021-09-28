Getty Images

I feel like we’re all friends here, so let me ask you this: how’s your gut health? Well, to keep it real with you all — mine hasn’t always been that great. Growing up, I’ve always been blessed to eat whatever I wanted without any repercussions. Everyone tried to warn me; friends, family, and even a school teacher once. They’d say, “You know, you won’t always be able to eat whatever you want.” Their warnings always went in one ear and out the other — haters, I secretly called them all as I enjoyed a delicious food item of choice. Not knowing that one day they would all be right.

Let’s make one thing clear: their words never got to me, but acne sure did. I tried everything; acne products, face masks, facials, toothpaste, and the classic Proactive. Nothing seemed to work on my adult acne. I would get rid of one pimple, and another one would arise. However, my toughest battle wasn’t my acne, it was admitting that everyone was right. Long gone were the days I could eat whatever I wanted.

Through experience and research, I’ve learned acne and gut health are very closely related. An unhealthy gut can impact your health and the overall appearance of your skin. Skin issues that can arise from an unhealthy gut are hyperpigmentation, inflammation, eczema, and rosacea. Research shows how dysbiosis and a leaky gut can contribute to breakouts and SIBO (small intestine bacterial overgrowth) being 10 times more prevalent in people with acne. Sure, there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to acne. However, betting on your health will always give you a greater ROI than any skincare product.

Here are a few tips for improving your gut health.

Increase Your Probiotic Intake

A simple way to cleanse your gut health is by taking a probiotic. Probiotics are living microorganisms, typically known as bacteria, that benefit your health when consumed. Studies have shown that probiotics can improve the overall functioning of your gut and any chemicals it may produce. This is excellent news for anyone looking to cleanse their gut!

Probiotics can come in the form of a supplement or probiotic-rich foods. A few good foods that contain probiotics are kimchi, kefir, and yogurt. Please take note that not all yogurts are created equal. When shopping for yogurt, please make sure the yogurt says it contains probiotics. It’s also best to choose yogurts that are plain instead of flavored. Yogurts with flavored extracts typically have a lot of sugar and will most likely contribute to your acne.

Try An Actual Cleanse

If you’re looking for a more profound solution, you can try an actual gut cleanse. Gut cleanses more known as “resets” because they cleanse the entire system, giving you a fresh start. Generally, these gut resets take anywhere between 3-7 days, and it’s highly recommended you stay home. TMI warning! You also might want to have full access to a bathroom; just trust me on this one.

Before trying any gut cleansing product, please be sure to review it with your physician. They will be able to provide you professional guidance specific to your body. For starters, you may want to go over two products with your physician: Parasite Detox Tonic by Zuma and the Skinny Cleanse By Raw Generation. Both cleanses attended to multiple parts of the body, including gut health. The cleanses are here to serve your immune system, brain function, your gut health, improvement of energy, and so much more. They are also natural products, so you don’t have to worry about any added preservatives that could counteract your acne.

Intake Friendly Fibers

After your cleanse, you’ll want to start only putting foods in your body that benefit your gut health. Besides probiotics, fiber can also be a positive source for your gut health. Fiber is a type of carbohydrate the body cannot digest. This definition might sound like the complete opposite of what we’re trying to achieve, but it’s beneficial. Fiber can help prevent constipation and other digestive issues. Implementing fiber into your diet will guarantee your gut continues to relieve itself of waste.

There are plenty of delicious foods that contain fiber. A few great sources of fiber are asparagus, bananas, garlic, onions, pears, and raspberries. Grains are also great for your gut health, like brown rice or oatmeal. Both fruits and grains will contribute to your gut health, but try to stick with more fruits. According to the Institute Of Integrative Nutrition, fruits give your gut microbiome. Studies show this gives us energy recovery from metabolism to non-digestible food components – so we don’t feel too heavy and have the energy to go about our business.

Move Your Body

For the internal to remain inflow, the body must stay in constant flow. The movement of the body can support your digestion and increase your blood flow. Ever notice you use the bathroom more when you have a workout routine? Exactly! Studies show exercise helps massage our food along the digestive tract causing them to move quicker. The study suggests that exercise affects the balance of the bacteria in your gut. Stopping the growth of harmful bacteria will help the body digest and absorb your healthy food choices.

They are plenty of exercises that can get your body moving. If you struggle with getting into a gym workout, try a workout class. Workout classes that have become a fan favorite are boxing, yoga, and pilates. You could also keep it simple with daily walks or runs around your local park. Getting your body moving at least 2-3 times a week is more than enough to achieve a healthy gut.

Protect Your Energy Aka De-Stress

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the daily responsibilities of life. Work, school, or caring for loved ones can easily add to the daily stress in our lives. Stress is a disruptor of gut-brain health and can cause pain, bloating, and other gut discomforts. According to American Psychology Association, discomfort in your gut due to stress can also impact your mood. A few psychological changes connected to gut health are anxiety and depression.

Take care of your gut by protecting your energy and who you surround yourself with. Participate in meditation practice, journaling, or go for a walk. Ask yourself, who in your circle adds unnecessary stress to your life? You might want to review those friendships, relationships, and family members who take advantage of your mental space. Unhealthy relationships can make us feel selfish for choosing ourselves. The truth is, there’s nothing selfish about choosing your mental health over toxic relationships. Learn to say no, place those boundaries, and stick to them. You only have one health, and you only have one you.