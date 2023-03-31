Guide to Dye: Warm-Colored Hair Is In Season

Black women are known to pull off any hair color, even the most bright, colorful tones like blue, pink, and purple. Wigs and braids dyed in various hues and lengths are only a single component of what colors each of our complexions looks good in.

We set the tone for hair; from the most inventive styles with inspiration created from any mood to the most ancestral hair color, texture, and length to reconnect to our kinky roots. Beauty is in the essence of Black women; so when hair dye trends to the spectrum of red, we know why.

According to Glamour, searches for copper hair increased 8,000% in the month of December on Google, just before Ice Spice released “In Ha Mood” as her curly ginger ‘fro trended on Instagram—but really since she hit the scene in August of last year.

Not to say she started the trend, but stimulated an obvious interest as we recognize how good warm hair can look on us. The red-orange-toned dye can range from a more natural look, with bronze and brighter tones, to cherry red and overexposed oranges. It’s no secret warm-colored hair is in season.

Even with the gain in popularity in recent months, warm-toned hair colors have been visible for years. Most celebrities who have been a part of the look, have been able to exist on both ends of the color spectrum: neutral and bold. For reference, SZA‘s copper-colored hair has been a signature on and off again aesthetic since 2017, but she also has been seen in both orange and red. Zendaya, with a more mahogany-toned hairstyle, and Rihanna, a celebrity seen in the full range of neutral and bold red, inspire versatile color styles.

In more recent seasons Kelela, with her selection of a cherry red dyed wig to compliment her skin, showcases the color versatility when different skin tones. With a range of tones customizable to any skin complexion, the versatile trend can be personalized and tailored to just the right shade.

The key to warmer-colored hair is the right tones. A variety of colors tone the warmth of red, yellow, and orange, be precise as you select colors complimentary to your skin complexion to get the most out of your sun-kissed hair this season.

As you research or schedule an appointment with your colorist to match and mix a dye, pay attention to your undertones and overtones, eye color, and personal preference to really go in on the trend. Not only the color, but the style is important as well. You could opt for a shorter look, like the Teyana Taylor finger wave, or Ice Spice afro; but do not be afraid to take it all the way there.