rolf bruderer / Getty Images

Exploring new places is exciting, but your skin doesn’t always agree. Between the dehydrating effects of airplane cabin air, the harshness of different climates, and the fast-paced nature of travel, keeping your complexion fresh and radiant can be a real challenge.

That’s why we turned to skincare expert Tameka Heard, the seasoned esthetician and owner of Truly Regal Spa. With years of experience helping clients maintain their glow on the go, Heard shares her invaluable insights and tips for achieving luminous skin, no matter where your adventures take you.

Below, get ready to discover the secrets to a travel-friendly skincare routine that will leave you feeling refreshed.

The impact of airplane cabin air

“Airplane cabin air can significantly affect the skin due to its low humidity levels,” Heard explains. “The average humidity in an airplane cabin is around 20%, compared to the optimal range of 40-70% for healthy skin.” This lack of moisture can lead to dehydration and dryness, weakening the skin’s natural protective barrier and making it more susceptible to irritation and inflammation. Additionally, the recycled air in airplanes contains higher levels of pollutants like carbon dioxide and ozone, causing oxidative stress and premature aging. “That’s why your skin feels so dull after a flight,” Heard adds. “It has lost a large proportion of its moisture.”

Essential in-flight skincare products

To combat the drying effects of airplane travel, Heard recommends a few key products. “Opt for micellar water to remove any makeup or dirt from your skin. A good moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin can help lock in hydration and prevent your skin from becoming dry and tight. Don’t forget to apply SPF, especially if you’re sitting next to a window, as UV rays can still penetrate through the glass at high altitudes.”

Bringing along a facial mist and a sheet mask can also refresh and revitalize your skin throughout the flight. “Hydration is key, so be sure to drink plenty of water and use a hydrating facial mist during the flight to combat dryness,” Heard advises. Some of her favorite hydrating sprays are La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Spray, and Caudalie Grape Water Moisturizer Face Mist.

Pre-and-post flight skincare routine

“Before boarding, applying a hydrating moisturizer can create a protective barrier on your skin, locking in moisture,” Heard suggests. After landing, reapplying moisturizer will help replenish any lost hydration and restore your skin’s balance. “Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to help restore and maintain your skin’s moisture levels throughout your trip.”

Common skin issues and prevention

Sunburn is a frequent issue for travelers. Heard advises, “Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, wear protective clothing like hats and sunglasses, and seek shade during peak sunlight hours.” Insect bites are another common problem. “Using insect repellent containing DEET or picaridin can help prevent bites,” she says. Dry skin and dehydration are also common due to climate changes and altitude. “Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, use moisturizing lotion regularly, and avoid harsh soaps that strip the skin of its natural oils.”

Maintaining your skincare routine on the go

“Maintaining a regular skincare routine while traveling can be challenging, but with careful planning, it’s achievable,” Heard says. Invest in travel-sized versions of your favorite products and pack multi-functional items like a moisturizer with SPF. Be mindful of the climate you’re in and tailor your routine accordingly. “You don’t want to use too many active ingredients or retinol while traveling, especially if you’ll be in the sun a lot,” she cautions.

Post-travel skincare treatments

Before and after a trip, consider specific treatments to protect and nourish your skin. “Incorporate hydrating masks, serums with hyaluronic acid, and gentle exfoliants a week before traveling,” Heard advises. “After your trip, book a facial to refresh, deep clean, and soothe your skin. Extractions and exfoliating facials are great for renewing the skin post-vacation.”