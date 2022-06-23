Here at ESSENCE, we are launching a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters will be sharing our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about.

We’ve tried them for ourselves, Sis and we have to put you on.

It’s June, and this month is all about the Summer Glow Up! Check out a few products that come highly recommended from Tamish Bates, Marketing Manager here at ESSENCE and all-around beauty and self-care enthusiast.

It’s time to glow up, mind, body and soul.