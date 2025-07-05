GloRilla Rocked Princess Glam For Essence Festival 2025 Night One

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

To close out day one of the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, all roads led to Caesars Superdome for the most highly anticipated event of the weekend: the evening concert series. And, this year, it was the Memphis princess herself, GloRilla, who lit up the stage with her undeniable energy and back-to-back hits. From the moment she stepped into the spotlight, it was clear: Glo didn’t just come to perform—she came to serve.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Known for her bold personality and boss bars, GloRilla brought that same energy to her beauty look, delivering a full glam moment that had the crowd gagged. With waist-length, jet-black tresses flowing down her back and a radiant beat that quite literally had her glowing under the stadium lights, Glo gave the girls a reminder that rap and glamour can go hand in hand.

Her makeup was nothing short of show-stopping. The rap star rocked a warm grey smokey eye, soft yet sultry, with tiny glittering rhinestones strategically placed to catch the light—and everyone’s attention. Her base was buttery smooth and flawless, with just the right pop of coral blush to warm up her cheeks. On the lips, she kept it classic and cute with a brown liner and glassy clear gloss, proving once again that the 90s lip combo isn’t going anywhere.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Of course, no glam is complete without a manicure to match. Glo’s long French tip nails added the perfect finishing touch, tying the whole look together in true IT Girl fashion. Whether you were front row at the Dome or watching from home, the consensus was unanimous: Glo’s Essence Fest glam was 10s across the board. It’s no surprise that GloRilla made such a strong beauty statement—the Essence Festival of Culture isn’t just about music, it’s about showing up and showing out. And with this unforgettable look, she reminded us all that Black women are the moment.

