In my exploration of luxury Black hair experiences, I came across Glamsquad, an on-demand beauty service that brings professional hair, nail, and makeup artists directly to your door. Recently, the beauty service collaborated with celebrity stylist Johnny Wright to launch their silk press services, so I had to give it a try.

The booking process was refreshingly straightforward. I opted for a $90 silk press, then created an account to view my assigned stylist and pre-appointment guidelines. Days later, my beautician Sheena arrived to my freshly washed, product-free hair, wrapped in a cotton T-shirt, ready for glam.

She introduced me to some of Glamsquad’s favorite tools for transforming textured natural hair into a silky press: the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, No. 7 Bonding Oil, and, of course, a sleek straightener.

As she worked through my detangled hair section by section, Sheena explained the key to a silk press is tension and a quality blow-dryer. The Shark FlexStyle is a multi-purpose styling tool that converts from dryer to wand with just a swivel. In wand form, the FlexStyle attaches to a range of stylers, including the round brush, which left me with the best blowout I’ve seen in this apartment. A great tool for anyone who struggles to press their hair on their own.

After the blowout came the straightening; Sheena explained that a silk press should be achieved with just one pass of the straightener per small section to avoid damage. Between passes, she walked me through product recommendations for maintenance, discussed which hair tools actually deliver on their promises and demonstrated how to properly use the Olaplex products I added to my service.

She concluded my service by evening out my tresses with a precise trim and gifted me the bond oil to support my at-home routine. And because the tip was already included in my total, I didn’t have to worry about the awkward mental math at the end of the appointment.

As I sat barefoot in my living room, I contemplated how this wasn’t just a silk press; it was proof that professional results don’t require professional settings. Black women deserve personalized, professional care that understands our hair, delivered with the convenience we’ve always needed.

Whether you’re navigating stylists with strict “no additional people” policies, tied to your home managing childcare, or simply overstimulated by the thought of the traditional salon experience, Glamsquad offers a convenient alternative. No hunting for parking spots, no sitting in waiting areas wondering if your 2 p.m. appointment will actually start at 2 p.m., no sensory overload from overlapping conversations and competing playlists. Just you, your stylist, and a silk press so smooth it makes you wonder why you ever thought the salon was your only option.