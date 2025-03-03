Exclusive: Keith Powers Gets Ready For The VF Oscars After Party

Photos by @armanibeauty / Elias Tahan / @eliastahan

Keith Powers understands that getting red carpet-ready is an art form. And last night, ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood (ahem the Oscars), he’s in his element. The actor is gearing up for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, an event he looks forward to every year. “I love to see what everyone is wearing,” he says, adding that he enjoys meeting new people at these events, too.

For Powers, the magic starts before he even steps onto the carpet. It’s all about the ritual—setting the vibe, slipping into something fresh, and stepping out feeling unstoppable. “What I love most about getting ready for events like this is putting my outfit on. I’m excited to wear something fly,” he says with a knowing smile.

And confidence? It’s all about mindset. “I remind myself that this moment is just a small moment in the universe and that the stakes aren’t that high,” he reflects. “Just have fun and don’t feel embarrassed about being myself and filling the space. There’s room for me.” His secret weapon before he walks out the door? A spritz of Armani Code Eau de Parfum—because a signature scent is just as essential as the perfect fit.

When it comes to the party, you’ve got to bring the energy, too. Before heading out, Powers sets the tone with the essentials. “I always need my music, love a hot tea, and surround myself with great people and energy.”

With his look locked in, his confidence on ten, and the energy just right, Keith Powers was ready to take on the night—one stylish step at a time.