Get Ready With Crowned Skin’s Founder For The AMIRI Show

Visuddhi Ung

The AMIRI Autumn/Winter 2026 show at the Carreau du Temple brought a distinct slice of Los Angeles—specifically Laurel Canyon—to Paris Fashion Week. Think: Wild West–inspired color palettes and silhouettes, delicate lace details, and pointed-toe boots that set a Hollywood-meets-rugged tone.

Crowned Skin founder, Darrell Spencer, for one, connected deeply with the collection’s precision and restraint. Drawn to its timeless tailoring and intentional simplicity, he approached getting ready for the evening with the same mindset, dressing head to toe in AMIRI. Grounded tones like black and cream, clean structure, and quality textures reflected his focus on refinement and ease. After all, “I’m all about being clean and intentional,” Spencer says. “The natural effortless aesthetic is the look that I always go for.”

When it comes to grooming, Darrell’s philosophy is similar—rooted in being consistent leading up to big moments. “Hydration, good products, and keeping things simple,” he says, are the keys. “When you take care of your skin daily, you don’t have to do anything dramatic before an event. Maintenance beats panic styling,” he adds. “I prioritize healthy skin, beard being lined, and hair looking neat. I never want grooming to look forced. Just sharp and well kept,” he adds.

To bring this to life, he leans into products like Milk Makeup’s setting spray, HUDA Beauty’s Easy Blur, Tibia Brushes, and The Crowned Skin King Body Butter Cologne, of course. “It’s the last thing I put on before I leave. It’s like flipping a switch. When you smell good, you move differently. You show up differently,” Spencer shares.

Above all, “I wanted to look like myself, just elevated,” Spencer says. Safe to say, his goal of looking effortlessly confident was achieved.

