Get Delectable Glazed Skin And Lips Just In Time For National Donut Day

Did you know that today is National Donut Day? When we think of beauty, the first thing that springs to mind isn’t Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme (though we adore both! ), but rather the popular “Glazed Donut” style that everyone is sporting this summer.

The goal is to have a healthy glow to your complexion as well as an extremely delicious, glossy lip. Consider Yara Shahidi, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Osaka, to name a few. “People want that no-makeup look with high impact, and that’s why this trend is hot right now,” celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Nydia Figueroa, weighs in.

“The Glazed Donut look is currently trending because skincare is at the top of its game,” says Jalia Pettis, Licensed Session Stylist & Educator. “We spent the last two years in the house because of COVID, and this led people to be more focused on having healthy, glowing, and luminous skin versus packing on a ton of makeup.”

So how do you achieve this sweet and tasty look without breaking the bank? Pettis says that it’s easier than you think. Here are her tips below:

For the Lips: “Apply your favorite lip liner and then use a high shine gloss evenly across the lips. You can even use a lip oil as a base and apply lip color over the top.”

For the Skin: “Prep your skin by cleansing, toning, and moisturizing based upon your skin type. After that, use a tinted moisturizer on the areas of the face you want to accentuate. A tinted moisturizer is a cosmetic moisturizer that also has foundation mixed in it.”

Figueroa adds, “Skin prep is key to achieving this glazed donut look. You want your skin to be hydrated, and strategically created so that it appears healthy and glowing without looking oily,” recommends the following:

Astraea Facial Oil B3 Brush Beauty Balm: “I love to use facial oils after washing my face to help with creating deep hydration and make the skin look supple and plump. This is perfect to help not only treat the skin but leave it looking fresh with a hint of glow.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Balm- Clear: “ This helps me to give the cheekbones a pop and create that ultimate glazed look. This mimics the look of wet skin with minimal effort.”

LimeLife By Alcone Perfect Translucent Powder– “When it comes to glazed skin, you want to make sure that the areas that are not meant to be shiny are matte. Around the nose and in the center of the forehead can give the look of oily skin. Using a transparent pressed powder to set those areas will really allow the rest of the skin to be highlighted.”

Figueroa also notes that you should avoid a full coverage foundation or heavy makeup application. “This trend is really about making your natural skin shine through,’ she shares. “I would also avoid any highlighters that have shimmer or glitter, as the focus is on a glazed and dewy finish to the skin.”

So if you want to look like you just spent a day on the beach on the Caribbean islands, here are a few items we love that will make the glaze natural but still intentional.