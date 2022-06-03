Get Delectable Glazed Skin And Lips Just In Time For National Donut Day
By Emerald Elitou ·

Did you know that today is National Donut Day? When we think of beauty, the first thing that springs to mind isn’t Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme (though we adore both! ), but rather the popular “Glazed Donut” style that everyone is sporting this summer.

The goal is to have a healthy glow to your complexion as well as an extremely delicious, glossy lip. Consider Yara Shahidi, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Osaka, to name a few. “People want that no-makeup look with high impact, and that’s why this trend is hot right now,” celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Nydia Figueroa, weighs in.

“The Glazed Donut look is currently trending because skincare is at the top of its game,” says Jalia Pettis, Licensed Session Stylist & Educator. “We spent the last two years in the house because of COVID, and this led people to be more focused on having healthy, glowing, and luminous skin versus packing on a ton of makeup.”

So how do you achieve this sweet and tasty look without breaking the bank? Pettis says that it’s easier than you think. Here are her tips below:

For the Lips: “Apply your favorite lip liner and then use a high shine gloss evenly across the lips. You can even use a lip oil as a base and apply lip color over the top.”

For the Skin: “Prep your skin by cleansing, toning, and moisturizing based upon your skin type. After that, use a tinted moisturizer on the areas of the face you want to accentuate. A tinted moisturizer is a cosmetic moisturizer that also has foundation mixed in it.”

Figueroa adds, “Skin prep is key to achieving this glazed donut look. You want your skin to be hydrated, and strategically created so that it appears healthy and glowing without looking oily,” recommends the following: 

Astraea Facial Oil B3 Brush Beauty Balm: “I love to use facial oils after washing my face to help with creating deep hydration and make the skin look supple and plump. This is perfect to help not only treat the skin but leave it looking fresh with a hint of glow. 

Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Balm- Clear: “ This helps me to give the cheekbones a pop and create that ultimate glazed look. This mimics the look of wet skin with minimal effort.”

LimeLife By Alcone Perfect Translucent Powder– “When it comes to glazed skin, you want to make sure that the areas that are not meant to be shiny are matte. Around the nose and in the center of the forehead can give the look of oily skin. Using a transparent pressed powder to set those areas will really allow the rest of the skin to be highlighted.”

Figueroa also notes that you should avoid a full coverage foundation or heavy makeup application. “This trend is really about making your natural skin shine through,’ she shares. “I would also avoid any highlighters that have shimmer or glitter, as the focus is on a glazed and dewy finish to the skin.” 

So if you want to look like you just spent a day on the beach on the Caribbean islands, here are a few items we love that will make the glaze natural but still intentional. 

01
e.l.f. x Dunkin’ GLAZED FOR DAYS LIP GLOSS SET
Do you have a sweet tooth? Skip dessert and give your lips a treat with these decadently glossy lip glazes! Each high-shine gloss, inspired by Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange colors, provides a sheer touch of color and a freshly glazed feel without the stickiness. Plus, they have the aroma of a freshly baked Dunkin’ doughnut!
Photo Courtesy of e.l.f.
available at e.l.f. $9 Shop Now
02
JR Watkins Love Body Oil Mist
A body oil spray made from natural ingredients that leaves the skin feeling supple, smooth, and nourished. To improve stimulation, it’s blended with a potent blend of natural herbs.
Photo Courtesy of JR Watkins
available at Jr Watkins $15 Shop Now
03
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant
This holy grail skin product has been around for a long time and is still popular! It can be used to give shine to the cheek bones to achieve the perfect glazed donut skin effect. This multi-purpose product can be used to shape brows, treat dry hands, smooth cuticles, and polish nails, among other things.
Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden
available at Elizabeth Arden $25 Shop Now
04
Keys Soulcare let Me Glow Illuminating Serum
A weightless, skin-brightening priming serum that gives you the courage to shine. This primer serum is multi-beneficial and multi-functional, and it may be used alone or under makeup to plump, smooth, and refine the skin for a lovely, radiant complexion.
Photo Courtesy of Keys Soulcare
available at Ulta $26 Shop Now
05
Winky Lux In The Clouds Retinol Alternative Cream Oil
In The Clouds is a retinol alternative cream oil (as opposed to a serum) that contains the bakuchiol ingredient, which has all of the advantages of retinol without irritation. It’s plant-based, natural, non-irritating, and non-drying, making it ideal for day or night use! This mixture is designed to give you a glistening, “glazed-donut” finish that is visible right away when applied.
available at Winky Lux $30 Shop now
06
Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm
Use the Balm as a gloss for that glazed donut look on cheeks and shine-up lips and eyelids. It’s also great for taming flyaways and keeping unruly brows in place.
available at Doctor Rogers $30 Shop Now
07
Dezi Skin Masque-On Overnight Moisture Mask
This potent water gel sleep mask hydrates, tightens, and revitalizes the skin overnight, leaving you with a plumper, more radiant complexion the next morning. With AHAs and microalgae, skin appears firmer and tighter while being nourished with important amino acids, vitamin C, and vitamin B12. The face mask is suitable for all skin types, including dry, normal, sensitive, oily/combination, acne-prone, dull, and aging skin.
Photo Courtesy of Dezi Skin
available at Dezi Skin $47 Buy Now
08
Truly Beauty Smooth Legend Shave Kit
This is your one-stop-shop for the smoothest shave you’ve ever had. Truly is exfoliating, hydrating, and treating ingrown hairs, so your skin will be irritation-free and silky smooth. Smooth Legend Pre-Shave Scrub, Happy Hairless Shave Butter, and Glazed Donut Shave Oil are all included.
Photo Courtesy of Truly
available at Truly $70 Shop Now

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...