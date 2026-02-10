These Galentine’s Day Beauty Rituals Will Strengthen Your Friendships

Courtesy of Donnetta Monk

“What about your friends?” isn’t just my favorite ’90s song. Almost 33 years later, the TLC lyrics still encapsulate the difference between surface-level and meaningful friendships. With Galentine’s Day in just a few days, I skipped the usual Pinterest-curated celebrations, which often drain me more than they fulfill.

Instead, I planned a Galentine’s Day sleepover with one friend—someone who I intentionally wanted to strengthen my bond with—at one of the most beautiful locations in Los Angeles: the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

I love a girls’ night out, but this year I wanted emotional intimacy rather than flashy gestures of love. I was craving honest conversations, stillness, and undivided attention. This Galentine’s Day staycation encouraged my friend and I to pause and let beauty rituals deepen our bond.

According to Vogue India, in 2025, best friends became the new boyfriends. “…friendships are receiving the kind of long-term intention once reserved exclusively for romantic partners: friends are living or buying homes together, opening joint bank accounts and throwing platonic wedding ceremonies to formalise their commitment.”

We often prioritize nurturing intimacy with a romantic partner, while forgetting platonic relationships deserve care in a similar way. Commitment to someone—from sharing our true selves, intentions, fears, and passions to finding connection in shared experiences—isn’t exclusively reserved for romantic relationships. This sleepover encouraged us to pamper ourselves, nourish our bodies and soul, and above all, strengthen our friendship.

Pamper Yourself

When Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, invited me to host my Galentine’s Day weekend in their iconic Beverly Hills location, I couldn’t say no. Tucked away on Rodeo Drive, the hotel felt like pure luxury with white-glove treatment. From the moment we stepped out of our Uber to the moment we handed in our room keys, everything was taken care of. To the point, I actually forgot I’m a Type A over-planner.

Being catered to and not having to stress over the details is its own form of love. We didn’t have to worry about small things like deciding what to eat or washing the dishes. The intimate setting provided a calm, safe space to decompress, from our custom Galentine-themed arrival chocolates to in-room coffee the morning before checkout. The environment was designed to foster real conversations about what we value in our friendship and each other.

But, you don’t have to book a staycation to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Find a safe, uninterrupted space, whether it’s a hotel or a quiet spot at home. Slip into a bathrobe and slippers, order takeout and carve out real time to actually connect and care for yourself and each other. Creating a calm, undisturbed space resets your nervous system and lets you be fully present with your friend while treating yourselves at the same time.

Feed Your Body and Soul

Food is always a highlight of any sleepover, and our shared New York strip, spicy Pomodoro pasta, and “Feeling Pretty” cocktails inspired by the movie Pretty Woman were beyond delicious. However, the real indulgence came from the spa treatments we experienced together. Spas physically and emotionally remove barriers that no longer serve you, and that’s exactly what their trademark Renewal Ritual did for us.

The Beverly Wilshire’s Renewal Ritual is one of the spa’s most popular treatments. Created by lead spa specialist (aka the “skin angel”) Gillian Garcia, its name perfectly reflects the experience. The coffee exfoliation brightened my skin and removed my dead skin cells before being hydrated with whipped shea and coconut body butter and nanogold face mask. It felt like a glass of water for my body.

Then, before we left, Garcia gave us a surprise. We spent a few quiet moments admiring the giant amethyst crystal at the heart of the spa, soaking up all of its energy.

The ritual set the tone for our weekend and helped us shed parts of ourselves we no longer identified with. It renewed our energy, which empowered us to fully show up for each other. Whether at a spa or at home, take time to exfoliate, cleanse, and enjoy a hydrating face mask. Creating intentional moments of care helps you remove what holds you back and replace it with habits that push you forward.

The Ritual That Remains

The morning of our departure was bittersweet. This trip cultivated a carefree atmosphere for us to open up to each other in new ways. We also shared intimate details of our lives, struggles, and dreams that we had never spoken aloud.

Before our metaphorical parents (partners) came to pick us up, we decided to open the gift Garcia gave us. Wrapped in a soft nude colored cloth were a rose quartz and an amethyst crystal. Both of which had been with us the entire weekend, never opened, but their energies flowed around us the entire trip. Together, they created a powerful blend of serene, protective energy that promoted emotional healing. The rose quartz opened our hearts to compassion and love, while the amethyst helped calm our stress and anxiety.

If you don’t have crystals, plants and flowers can hold meaning and energy too. Pink roses or an aloe vera plant can symbolize passion, beauty, healing, and protection. This is your sign to plan an adult Galentine’s Day sleepover to not only strengthen your friendship but to heal parts of yourself you didn’t know needed it.