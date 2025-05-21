Gabrielle Union Shines In New Nostalgic Lancôme Juicy Tubes Campaign

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union just took us all the way back to her Bring It On era. And let’s be honest, we’re still reciting Clovers chants and attempting that spirit stick routine in our heads. But this time, she’s not just talking about dance battles—she’s reminding us of another scene-stealer from the 2000s: her lips. Union just revealed that her signature shine as Compton Clover Isis came courtesy of Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, the lip gloss that ruled high school hallways and beauty aisles alike.

Wearing shade #4 Miracle, a nostalgic pink laced with a yummy vanilla scent, Gabrielle wasn’t just bringing it—she was glossing it. One look at the Rancho Carne Toros and you knew: they weren’t just stealing choreography. They were trying to copy the whole aura.

“We weren’t just trying to win nationals—we were trying to look good doing it,” Union jokes. “And Juicy Tubes? That gloss didn’t miss.”

For so many Black women coming of age in the early 2000s, Juicy Tubes wasn’t just lip gloss—it was a beauty rite of passage. It lived in our backpacks, next to our flip phones and MAC Blot Powder compacts, always ready to give us that high-shine, zero-stick finish that made lips feel deliciously kissable. Glossy lips, slick baby hairs, and a killer outfit? That was the trifecta.

Now, the OG gloss-in-a-tube is back and reclaiming its throne. Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes are just as iconic as ever, with a high-shine formula that glides on like a dream and a candy-sweet scent that instantly transports you. With seven must-have shades, from shimmering sheers to creamy, full-bodied hues, there’s a glossy look for every mood, every vibe, every baddie.

And while TikTok might be full of lip gloss dupe drama and fast trends, Juicy Tubes is the real deal. It’s the nostalgic hug your lips didn’t know they needed—and the beauty staple that still holds its own in a sea of imitators. One squeeze, one swipe, and suddenly your lips are fuller, juicier, and ready to speak volumes without saying a word.

So go ahead, tap into your inner Clover. Gabrielle did—and there’s definitely some Juicy in the atmosphere.