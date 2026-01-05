Gabby Thomas Stars In New COVERGIRL Campaign

Courtesy of Covergirl

COVERGIRL is setting the tone for 2026 with Ready. Set. Wrap. This campaign spotlights the brand’s first-ever tubing mascara and stars Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas to lead the charge.

As a three-time gold medalist, Thomas embodies what it means to perform under pressure. In the campaign, she puts the new Eye Enhancer Wrap Tubing Mascara to the test on the track, proving that long-lasting glam doesn’t have to slow you down—or fade out—when life picks up speed.

“At COVERGIRL, we champion confidence and the power to push past limits,” says Mary Santangelo, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Coty, in the press release. “Gabby embodies these values every time she steps on the track. Her strength and determination mirror the high-performance innovation behind our new mascara.”

Engineered for up to 30 hours of wear, the mascara features an ultra-stretch formula and a flexible, tapered brush that wraps each lash in lightweight tubing technology. The result? Instant definition, bold lift, and a lash-extension effect. Sweat-proof and water-resistant, it’s designed to keep pace with demanding schedules while still removing easily with warm water.

For Thomas, beauty has always been part of the ritual. “In track, there is a long pedigree of looking glamorous on the start line,” she shares. “I always say, ‘Look good, feel good, run good.’ My look needs to be camera-ready while also being ready to move—and with this mascara, I feel ready for all eyes on me.”

Whether you’re chasing medals, milestones, or just a long day that turns into night, consider Thomas’ mantra your sign: set your goals, lift your lashes, and go the distance.