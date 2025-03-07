ESScent Of The Week: Brown Girl Jane's Carousel Is My Houston Rodeo Weekend Essential

I’ll be honest with you all — I’ve been on a bit of a fragrance drought lately. Nothing has really blown me away in weeks.

And while everyone’s been raving about Brown Girl Jane’s newest release “Casino,” it wasn’t an instant “love” for me. Not on the first spray, or the 50th. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice, but an espresso martini vibe? I realized it’s just not my thing.

Now hear me when I say this: Just because you don’t love one fragrance, doesn’t mean the fragrance house is a miss overall. Because Brown Girl Jane as a whole is something special. And I knew it the moment I sprayed Carousel.

I know I may be late to the party, because Carousel is no longer the new kid on the Brown Girl Jane block, but this week it’s commandeered my attention completely. As someone who genuinely gets a dopamine hit from smelling good as hell, finding the right scent is a necessity. And this caramel apple concoction has quickly become essential.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, I’m exclusively featuring my favorite women-owned brands all month long. Brown Girl Jane, founded by sisters Malaika and Nia Jones along with beauty and wellness expert Tai Beauchamp, is a perfect highlight. Their Black-owned, wellness-focused fragrance brand has been the talk of #FragranceTok since its launch, delivering luxury fragrances that are both clean and complex.

Why I love it: If you’ve followed my column, you know about my long-standing love affair with the Cirque de Soleil fragrance. There’s something about carnival and circus-inspired scents that capture my imagination. Carousel delivers that same whimsical energy but with a gourmand twist.

The notes blend is uniquely beautiful—caramelized apple and sparkling black currant create an immediate juicy opening that isn’t cloying. The middle notes of lily of the valley, coral rose, and orange blossom bring a sophisticated floral element that prevents it from being childish. But it’s the base that truly captivates me—sandalwood creme, cloud musk, and cherry leather create a rich, almost addictive foundation.

I’ve never been a leather fan in fragrances. They usually turn sharp and aggressive on my skin, but this cherry leather? It’s somehow soft and inviting while still giving that slight edge that elevates Carousel beyond a simple gourmand.

This weekend marks my first Houston Rodeo experience, and spraying Carousel all week in anticipation only made sense. I touched down in Houston yesterday, and even then with all the movement since arriving, I’ve caught whiffs of that carnival-inspired goodness. And unlike some sweet fragrances that fade quickly, Carousel has impressive staying power. I applied it around noon and could still detect it on my wrists and clothing well into the evening (and this is after traveling through the airport, changing at my hotel, and getting ready for dinner).

Perfect pairings: While Carousel stands perfectly on its own, I’ve discovered some layering combinations that take it to another level. For days when I want to amplify the apple note, I’ve been layering it with Kayali’s Eden Juicy Apple. The combination creates a more pronounced fruit note while keeping Carousel’s caramel richness as the star.

For evening wear, I’ve found that adding a touch of Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry creates a more mysterious vibe. The cherry note amplifies Carousel’s cherry leather while adding a sophisticated almond dimension that transforms it into something utterly luxurious.

On more casual days, I’ve been pairing it with Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 body mist. The warm caramel and pistachio notes complement Carousel’s gourmand elements perfectly, while the mist format helps extend the fragrance’s already impressive longevity.

Chris Collins’ Sweet Taboo, with its honey and tobacco notes, also pairs beautifully for a richer, more seductive vibe.

Final thoughts: I’m normally not one to overpraise a fragrance (ok, maybe I am), but Carousel feels like it was crafted specifically for me. It balances gourmand elements with sophisticated depth, delivers impressive longevity, and has enough complexity to keep me discovering new facets with each wear.

If you’re a fan of slightly unique gourmands that avoid being sickeningly sweet, grab this one. As we transition to spring but still have some cooler days ahead, Carousel is offering the perfect bridge between seasons—warm enough for chilly mornings but with enough freshness for sunny afternoons.

While everyone else is in line for Casino, I’ll be happily riding this Carousel all season long.