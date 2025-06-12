Here’s Why Fragrance Routines Are All The Rage

Shutterstock

It’s safe to say that the fragrance industry has fully blossomed. Consumers have moved past the department store counters and simple spritzes of perfume. Instead, they are craving a deep scent experience with a lingering aroma, leading to the birth of fragrance routines. While fragrance layering, especially for Black women, is nothing new, the shift to dedicated regimens is. From scented oils and lotions to body sprays, hair fragrances, and perfumes, fragrance routines have become the freshest way to create a signature scent.

Like your AM and PM skincare regimens, a fragrance routine is all about building. Yes, you’re layering scents, but the idea is to add dimension with each layer to deepen the overall fragrance. Coincidentally, this process can also create a longer-lasting scent. Sounds good, right? A signature aroma, robust but not overpowering, that clings to your skin, deepening as the day wears, is the ultimate goal when it comes to perfume.

But what does crafting a fragrance routine look like? To get the 411, we spoke to Autumne West, national beauty director at Nordstrom, and Maekaeda Gibbons, founder of body oil and fragrance brand Brown Sugar Babe. Below, they share their top tips for layering competing scents and building the perfect fragrance routine.

Scent Layering 101

If you’re one of those people with a dresser full of perfume, you’ve probably dabbled in fragrance layering before. Spritzing on a base fragrance and then adding a few sprays from a second bottle on top is fairly simple. Scent layering is a bit different. More about intensifying individual aromas and allowing them to meld into something unique, scent layering is quickly becoming a trend in the fragrance industry. “This technique allows for personalization and, most importantly, gives people a chance to stand out and express themselves through scent,” says Gibbons.

There’s an art to scent layering. Body chemistry plays a big role in how aromas form, but you need to know how to blend scents at their core. Gibbons likens the process to storytelling, saying that it’s the sensory equivalent of a good book. “Rather than settling for one signature fragrance, people are creating unique blends that reflect their mood, personality, and creativity,” she adds. Unsurprisingly, social media is also a major catalyst for the fragrance routine boom. “A new generation is now discovering fragrance in their own way, and we see scent layering trending on TikTok, which is driving the conversation,” says West

Building a Fragrance Routine

Routines of any kind require some trial and error, and a fragrance regimen is no different. “Layering is all about experimentation and understanding the depth of each scent to create a unique fragrance experience,” says Gibbons. While it takes time, she notes that it doesn’t have to be complicated. “Starting with the undertones of fragrance products, finding naturally complementing notes can make layering easy,” she says. But pairing aromas is only the first step. The next? Layering different forms of fragrance says West.

This element is crucial to crafting a routine. “A lasting fragrance experience starts with the right foundation. Complementing scented products like body lotions, oils, or shower gels ensures the scent is locked in for a longer wear time,” says Gibbons. She recommends looking for high-quality formulations with rich, nourishing ingredients to enhance the fragrance’s performance. As for the intensity of each product, the pros say it’s best to use your discretion when applying. A strong, dominant fragrance can easily overshadow a more delicate one. Start with a base that sets the tone, then build with lighter or contrasting notes that enhance the overall blend,” adds Gibbons.

While it can be tempting to wear the same combination every day, West suggests building your routine around your mood. “Where you’re going, how you want to feel, and even what you’re wearing can be beneficial to creating your scent profile.