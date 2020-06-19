5 Former ESSENCE Beauty Editors Share Their Current Must-Haves

JANELL M. HICKMAN

34, New York City @jmargaretbeauty

Freelance Beauty Editor and Creative Consultant;

ESSENCE Fashion & Beauty Assistant, 2010–2011

JANELL M. HICKMAN’S FAVE

CLEAN SKIN CLUB CLEAN TOWELS

($15 for pack of 50, cleanskinclub.com)

“After I ruined one too many white washcloths, a friend recommended these biodegradable towels and I haven’t looked back.”

TASHA TURNER

45, New York City @tashaisbeautybeat

Beauty Beat NYC Consultancy President;

ESSENCE Senior Beauty Editor, 2010–2013

TASHA TURNER’S FAVE

BUTTAH BY DORIAN RENAUD CLEANSER

($15, buttahskin.com)

“It cleanses and gently exfoliates without stripping or drying my skin—it’s like butta, baby. And I love the lavender scent.”

TIA WILLIAMS

44, New York City @tiawilliamswrites

Author and Bumble and bumble Copy Director;

ESSENCE.com Beauty Editor, 2009–2012

TIA WILLIAM’S FAVE

ORIGINS GINZING ENERGY-BOOSTING TREATMENT LOTION MIST

($23, origins.com)

“I spritz this caffeinated mist on my face throughout the day, as a quick pick-me-up.”

MICHAELA ANGELA DAVIS

55, Sedona, Arizona @michaelaangelad

Writer and Image Activist;

ESSENCE Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor, 2004–2005

MICHAELA ANGELA DAVIS’S FAVE

MILK MAKEUP VEGAN MILK MOISTURIZER

($38, 1.7 oz, milkmakeup.com)

“Being in my fifties and writing in the desert, I have found that this miraculous emollient cream has literally saved my face. The moisturizer is made from a blend of vegan milks, particularly the ‘desert milk,’ derived from plants that thrive in arid environments. Effective, conscious and cool.”

DEENA CAMPBELL SENGSTACKE

35, West Orange, New Jersey @deenacampbell

Motherly Senior Lifestyle Editor;

ESSENCE.com Hair & Beauty Editor, 2014–2016

DEENA CAMPBELL SENDSTACKE’S FAVE

FARMACY HONEY BUTTER BODY ULTRA-HYDRATING BODY CREAM

($35, sephora.com)

“When the weather is dry, it’s so hard to keep my skin hydrated, but this body butter gets the job done in seconds. It’s also filled with essential fatty acids and antioxidants that help soften the skin.”