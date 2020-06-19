5 Former ESSENCE Beauty Editors Share Their Current Must-Haves

JANELL M. HICKMAN
JANELL M. HICKMAN’S FAVE
CLEAN SKIN CLUB CLEAN TOWELS
($15 for pack of 50, cleanskinclub.com)
“After I ruined one too many white washcloths, a friend recommended these biodegradable towels and I haven’t looked back.”
TASHA TURNER
TASHA TURNER’S FAVE
BUTTAH BY DORIAN RENAUD CLEANSER
($15, buttahskin.com)
“It cleanses and gently exfoliates without stripping or drying my skin—it’s like butta, baby. And I love the lavender scent.”
TIA WILLIAMS
TIA WILLIAM’S FAVE
ORIGINS GINZING ENERGY-BOOSTING TREATMENT LOTION MIST
($23, origins.com)
“I spritz this caffeinated mist on my face throughout the day, as a quick pick-me-up.”
MICHAELA ANGELA DAVIS
MICHAELA ANGELA DAVIS’S FAVE
MILK MAKEUP VEGAN MILK MOISTURIZER
($38, 1.7 oz, milkmakeup.com)
“Being in my fifties and writing in the desert, I have found that this miraculous emollient cream has literally saved my face. The moisturizer is made from a blend of vegan milks, particularly the ‘desert milk,’ derived from plants that thrive in arid environments. Effective, conscious and cool.”
DEENA CAMPBELL SENGSTACKE
DEENA CAMPBELL SENDSTACKE’S FAVE
FARMACY HONEY BUTTER BODY ULTRA-HYDRATING BODY CREAM
($35, sephora.com)
“When the weather is dry, it’s so hard to keep my skin hydrated, but this body butter gets the job done in seconds. It’s also filled with essential fatty acids and antioxidants that help soften the skin.”