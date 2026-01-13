Five Beauty Trends To Try In 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The New Year is the perfect excuse to dial up the glam. Think: shimmer, bold color, and looks that feel festive from the moment you walk into the room. For Black women, it is a chance to play with makeup in a way that highlights our skin’s richness and celebrates our beauty on our own terms.

It’s also the perfect time to carry over the joy from the holidays into the new year. Think: everything from sparkling lids to deep berry lips, the trends bubbling up right now offer something for every vibe and every complexion.

After months of daily minimal makeup and long work weeks, many of us are ready to indulge in looks that feel fun, expressive, and a little more dramatic.

Below is a look at the five glam trends Black women are turning to, to carry them into 2026—plus how to make each one your own.

Glittery Eyes That Catch the Light

Holiday beauty always makes room for sparkle, but this year, glittery lids are having an even bigger moment. Think multidimensional shimmer swept across the center of the lid, paired with a soft crease to keep the look modern. Golds, coppers, and rich emerald tones pop beautifully against melanin-rich skin. Paired with a clean wing or fluffy lashes, it’s the ultimate “main character” energy.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Kelly Rowland attends the “Marcello Mio” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Bold Burgundy Lips for Instant Luxe

This year is all about the high-pigment berries and wines with satin or velvet finishes that feel plush without overpowering the rest of your look. The richness is undeniably glamorous and complements every skin tone. Wear it with soft neutral eyes, or lean into full drama with structured liner and a diffused ombré effect.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 11: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna’s First Annual Diamond Ball at The Vineyard on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Rosy, Frosted Cheeks That Glow From Within

Frosted blush is back, but better. Instead of the icy tones of early 2000s glam, 2026’s version is warm, rosy, and subtly luminous. Cream or liquid blushes with a pearlescent finish melt into the skin and give that “just came in from the cold air” flush. For deeper complexions, plums and berry-rose shades deliver a fresh, ethereal radiance without looking chalky.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Olandria Carthen attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward )

Metallic Smoky Eyes With Holiday Drama

If you want your eyes to take center stage, metallic smoky glam is the move. Charcoal, bronze, and deep chocolate shades add depth, while a metallic pop at the inner corner keeps everything bright. It’s sultry, party-ready, and works beautifully with braided updos, silk presses, or voluminous curls.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 29: Tyra Banks arrives at the NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 12 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 29, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Vinyl-Shine Nude Lips for a Chic Finish

If bold lips aren’t your vibe, glossy, vinyl-finish nude lips are the new staple. This “your lips but elevated” look leans on warm browns, pink-nudes, and caramel tones topped with a high-shine gloss. It’s soft, sexy, and pairs perfectly with bolder eye looks.