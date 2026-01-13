Five Beauty Trends To Try In 2026

The New Year is the perfect excuse to dial up the glam. Think: shimmer, bold color, and looks that feel festive from the moment you walk into the room. For Black women, it is a chance to play with makeup in a way that highlights our skin’s richness and celebrates our beauty on our own terms.
It’s also the perfect time to carry over the joy from the holidays into the new year. Think: everything from sparkling lids to deep berry lips, the trends bubbling up right now offer something for every vibe and every complexion.
After months of daily minimal makeup and long work weeks, many of us are ready to indulge in looks that feel fun, expressive, and a little more dramatic.
Below is a look at the five glam trends Black women are turning to, to carry them into 2026—plus how to make each one your own.
Glittery Eyes That Catch the Light
Holiday beauty always makes room for sparkle, but this year, glittery lids are having an even bigger moment. Think multidimensional shimmer swept across the center of the lid, paired with a soft crease to keep the look modern. Golds, coppers, and rich emerald tones pop beautifully against melanin-rich skin. Paired with a clean wing or fluffy lashes, it’s the ultimate “main character” energy.
Bold Burgundy Lips for Instant Luxe
This year is all about the high-pigment berries and wines with satin or velvet finishes that feel plush without overpowering the rest of your look. The richness is undeniably glamorous and complements every skin tone. Wear it with soft neutral eyes, or lean into full drama with structured liner and a diffused ombré effect.
Rosy, Frosted Cheeks That Glow From Within
Frosted blush is back, but better. Instead of the icy tones of early 2000s glam, 2026’s version is warm, rosy, and subtly luminous. Cream or liquid blushes with a pearlescent finish melt into the skin and give that “just came in from the cold air” flush. For deeper complexions, plums and berry-rose shades deliver a fresh, ethereal radiance without looking chalky.
Metallic Smoky Eyes With Holiday Drama
If you want your eyes to take center stage, metallic smoky glam is the move. Charcoal, bronze, and deep chocolate shades add depth, while a metallic pop at the inner corner keeps everything bright. It’s sultry, party-ready, and works beautifully with braided updos, silk presses, or voluminous curls.
Vinyl-Shine Nude Lips for a Chic Finish
If bold lips aren’t your vibe, glossy, vinyl-finish nude lips are the new staple. This “your lips but elevated” look leans on warm browns, pink-nudes, and caramel tones topped with a high-shine gloss. It’s soft, sexy, and pairs perfectly with bolder eye looks.