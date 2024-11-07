Everything To Know About Fine Lines And Wrinkles

andreswd / Getty Images

Wisdom can appear on your face at any age—beginning in your early 30s and becoming more apparent over time. Although completely normal, some folks would rather have a more youthful appearance. But as we know, aging is a part of the evolution of growing older, which can be accompanied by fine lines and wrinkles. It’s an inevitable part of that process.

So, how can one reduce fine lines and wrinkles to promote well-aging? First, we have to properly identify the difference between the two. Read on below to learn more.

What are fine lines?

As an esthetician I know most folks have a hard time spotting the difference between fine lines and wrinkles considering they are so often linked together, one almost always synonymous with the other. “ Fine lines are shallow and may not be noticeable when the face is at rest and have smaller creases that are closer to the surface of the skin and often will disappear if the skin is stretched gently,” says Dr. Rose Ingleton, board-certified dermatologist in NYC and founder of skincare brand Rose Ingleton MD. Their development can be attributed to natural facial expressions such as squinting, laughing, and frowning—appearing superficially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, Ingleton adds.

What are wrinkles?

Wrinkles are more prominent and deeply set than fine lines. “ They appear in deeper creases and typically do not disappear if the skin is stretched gently”, says Ingleton. Similarly to fine lines, they appear on the face more noticeably near your eyes, forehead, and nasolabial folds around the mouth. They are more challenging to treat than fine lines, but their appearance can be minimized with surgical or non-invasive skincare treatments such as laser, microneedling, and more. There are also two different types of wrinkles:

Dynamic wrinkles : Those that appear only during certain facial expressions

: Those that appear only during certain facial expressions Static wrinkles: Those that are consistently present, no matter your current expression

What causes fine lines and wrinkles?

“Fine lines and wrinkles are signs of skin aging”, says Ingleton. And the result of progressive loss of collagen and loss of elasticity that occurs as the skin ages, she adds. Causes can also be slower skin cell turnover and thinning skin because as we mature, nutrients are delivered more slowly to the skin. Damaged skin cells are less quickly repaired and the production of new skin cells slows down and fat content begins to diminish.

What are the treatments and products for both?

“Topically, I recommend using a vitamin C serum during the day to support collagen synthesis and protect against oxidative damage”, says Ingleton. As a professional esthetician, I also recommend peptides as they can be super helpful for treating both fine lines and wrinkles especially if you have dehydrated skin as they provide hydration, protect the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and replenish the skin. If you’re looking for faster results, In-office procedures for fine lines and wrinkles may be a great benefit to you. Procedures that are done to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles drastically include “ chemical peels, botox, and fillers.” says Ingleton.

Are there any preventative measures?

“The best thing you can do is to apply sunscreen daily starting at a young age and also avoid tanning as sun exposure will make your skin age more rapidly”, says Ingleton. Incorporate antioxidants such as vitamin C and retinoids like retinol or tretinoin early into your skincare regimen.