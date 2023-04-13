Late Pass: Fenty Butta Drop Is Seriously One Of The Most Moisturizing Body Butters I’ve Ever Used

As a self-proclaimed “body butter snob,” I’ve admittedly tried my fair share of brands on the market. But after discovering Zen In A Jar last year, my search had come to a halt in finding the “perfect” balance of a moisturizer that smelled good, had long-lasting hydration and was at a reasonable price point.

That was of course, until I tried Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream.

Admittedly I’m about two years late to the party — the original butta dropped in May 2021 — but as soon as I lathered this onto my body, it was love at first lotion.

First impression: When they say butta, they’re not lying. You can instantly feel all of its rich butters and oils intensely hydrating as it sets on the skin. Perhaps the best thing about the cream is that it didn’t leave my skin feeling super oily, but instead with a noticeable glow that didn’t wear off after a few hours.

It’s made with seven luxurious oils to nourish skin, shea butter to condition and repair the moisture barrier, mango butter to restore suppleness and glycerin for lasting hydration. A body butter with some actual benefits? Instantly sold!

Besides the original scent (which, by the way, will be available at Sephora during the VIB sale), the brand has previously released limited-edition versions of the Butta Drop body moisturizer, such as the festive, cinnamon-inspired scent, which was released during the holidays as well as a dreamy, warm vanilla around Valentine’s Day.

No matter which one you currently own, or previously purchased, the containers are recyclable and refillable (you’ve got to love Rihanna, an eco-friendly queen), so once you’re done with the tub just pop out the inner ring and top it up with more Butta Drop.

Butta Drop should be applied once a day and is said to have “instant and long-term benefits that you simply can’t find anywhere else,” according to Fenty Beauty. I may or may not abide by the once a day rule, but for now, this is officially a part of my body care routine.