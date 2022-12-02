Fenty Beauty’s Signature Fragrance Relaunches For The Holidays

Fenty Beauty relaunched its signature fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, just in time for the holidays. The Eau de Parfum, Rihanna’s first fragrance under Fenty, launched last year in August and has sold out twice since then–now back in stock as your go-to gift this season, but for a limited time only.

Forget the wrapping paper and unwrap the new Fenty scarf to unveil the limited edition fragrance beneath the brown silk. Available as a set, the $140 gift includes a full-size fragrance (75mL) and scarf with the Fenty logo, and a blue hang tag to seal the knot. Exclusively formulated with middle notes, the fragrance was designed for Rihanna by Rihanna in a personification of her heart, to now be shared with you.

Seen in a field of tall grass, then under a warm, sensual light in the ad, Rihanna expresses an intensity behind the fragrance to exude how she feels, who she is, and what she wants to be. Through the experience of her day-to-day pheromone–the aroma encapsulates a memory you can never forget.

Fenty

“What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle,” Rihanna said via press release.

To be spritzed from a gold-toned amber bottle, the intention behind the packaging, in line with Fenty Beauty, is to be for everyone. The unisex scent and bottle are designed for any home and any location in a product inspired by Rihanna’s travels. Founded in 2017, Fenty Beauty began as a make-up brand to include hard-to-match skin tones without representation in the beauty industry, most specific to darker complexions, and formulas developed for a range of skin types.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

The LVMH-owned beauty brand expanded into fragrance in 2021 as Rihanna encapsulated her own signature scent within the body of the bottle curved to fit right in the palm of your hand–as if smelling her wasn’t enough, you can feel her too.

The scent of warm floral with key notes of Magnolia, Musk, Tangerine, and Bulgarian Rose is the formula for a “deeply intimate” fragrance personified by Rihanna. Middle notes of Vanilla, Geranium, and Patchouli with a hint of Coconut and Blueberry feature a creamy, sensual touch in an unforeseen heart of the fragrance. Spritz on your pulse points–neck, wrist, behind the ears–with a superfine mist to the center chest over your heartbeat to have the full experience of Rihanna’s scent.

Fenty Eau de Parfum will be available in-stores on December 8th at Sephora in North America and Europe and select retailers, including Essenza in Africa.