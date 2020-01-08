Rihanna Just Revealed The Secret To Longer Looking Lashes

Photo: Fenty Beauty

The Fenty Beauty reign just won’t let up. The mega makeup brand commissioned by our favorite bad girl is adding another game-changing beauty product to its roster, and according to Rihanna, it’s going to expose all of your little lashes.

On January 16, Fenty Beauty will be releasing its first mascara, and its set to deliver “eye-opening definition.” This is due in part to the innovate flat-to-fat brush and Rihanna’s love for fanned-out lashes.

“I like to get every single little lash to expose them all. I wanted to make sure this mascara lets you do that. You get volume, lift, and curl, all with one product,” said Rihanna.

Rihanna shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, accompanied by a black and white photo that shows RiRi flaunting her mile-long lashes.

“Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops ‪on January 16th,” she captioned the post.

The long-wear, water-resistant and smudge-proof “Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara” will be available in the shade “Cuz I’m Black” on Fentybeauty.com, and in-stores and online at Sephora and retail for $20.

