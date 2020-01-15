‘Euphoria’ Enthusiasts, Rejoice! Fenty Beauty Is Releasing 20 New Eyeliners

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Graphic eyeliner is making a major comeback. And Fenty Beauty is releasing its first pencil eyeliner just in time for the resurgence of cat eyes, negative space eyelids, and floating crease.

The “Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner” will drop on January 16, so your days of basic eye makeup are numbered.

With the creamy new eyeliner, you’ll be able to line your lids with twenty vivid pigments that come in a combination of eye-catching finishes, including matte, metallic, shimmer, and even glitter for all of you “Euphoria” enthusiasts.

What’s even better is that the newest addition to the Fenty Beauty lineup is budge-proof, and it goes on smooth, which means you can create fly lines every time. No skipping. No tugging.

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

“Smoky, natural, bold–whatever! This pencil makes it so easy to change up my look,” said Rihanna. “And I love how it just goes on. It’s so creamy and pigmented.” And if Rihanna loves it, we’re pretty sure that you will too.

The eyeliner will retail for $22 and be available for purchase on the brand’s website and at Sephora stores.

