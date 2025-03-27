Fashion Fair’s New Foundation Is Here Just In Time For Spring

Fashion Fair

Fashion Fair is back to remind us that we’re the blueprint in the luxury beauty space, too.

The iconic beauty brand, which made history in 1973 as the first international prestige cosmetics line, created specifically for Black and Brown women, just dropped a major gem. Introducing the Liquid Luxury Foundation—a modern, melanin-loving formula that blends skin care and style.

Now available exclusively at Macy’s, this oil-free, vegan foundation does it all. With 12 expertly curated shades, the foundation offers medium, buildable coverage that gives skin a silky-smooth finish without the heaviness. Think all-day wear that doesn’t cake, crack, or disappear before your day is done.

The best part? Its skin-loving benefits. The formula is packed with powerhouse ingredients like glycerin, squalane, ginger root extract, turmeric root extract, and vitamin E to hydrate, soften, and brighten your skin while protecting it.

Fashion Fair

But it doesn’t stop at what’s inside. The vibe of this launch is as rich as the formula itself. With shade names like A BAD BISQUE and CINNAMON CEO, Fashion Fair is reminding us what beauty is all about—being playful and unapologetically confident. Another standout? One of the models wears a vintage piece straight from the original Ebony Fashion Fair Show—a full-circle moment paying homage to the brand’s roots.

“Fashion Fair has always been synonymous with elegance, fashion, and beauty,” said CEO Desirée Rogers in the press release. “Liquid Luxury continues this tradition.”

Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, President of Fashion Fair, added: “We’ve created a clean, oil-free formula that enhances natural beauty while providing a weightless, long-wearing finish. It’s the ultimate expression of luxury.”