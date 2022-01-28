Farfetch, one of the leading global platforms and premier shopping destinations for fashion, is planning to expand its marketplace and enter the beauty market later this year. As a luxury company built on providing the finest curation of fashion brands, it’s important for Farfetch to deliver the same quality in its new endeavor, which is why the global platform has acquired luxury beauty retailer, Violet Grey.

Like Farfetch, Violet Grey has become a renowned destination for beauty and been the launchpad for many of today’s most iconic, global beauty brands. Violet Grey’s devoted community of members, who love the brand for its expertise and the trust they’ve built amongst customers, creates the perfect synergy with Farfetch’s global customer base for Farfetch to become a retail giant in fashion and beauty.

“The acquisition of Violet Grey is an important step ahead of the launch of beauty on Farfetch later this year and will form part of our overall beauty strategy palette,” says Stephanie Phair, Chief Customer Officer at Farfetch, in the press release. “It will enable us to offer our informed and engaged customers a curated selection of the industry’s most sought-after products on the Farfetch Marketplace, joining a world of beauty brands, from the iconic leading global brands, to smaller brands with a cult following.”

Phlair continues stating, “We’ll be able to show our customers an immersive crossover between fashion and beauty, leveraging our innovation capabilities to offer exciting features for our customers. Cassandra has built true authority in the beauty industry and has an incredible, intuitive understanding of where beauty is going and what customers want.”

In Grey’s new role, she will become a Global Advisor for beauty on the Farfetch Marketplace and work to incubate and accelerate new brands as the Co-founder of NGG Beauty. Grey will also be Chair of Violet Grey, providing overall strategic and creative direction and continuing to foster the community that Violet Grey is known for.

“We’ve had our eye on Farfetch since its inception and I have long admired José’s [founder of Farfetch] love of fashion and his inspired mission to connect curators, creatives and customers in a way that revolutionizes the consumer experience and meets us wherever we are,” Grey explains in the press release. “Myself, Sarah Brown and our band of beauty editors could not be prouder or more eager to bring our love of beauty and discerning eye to the Farfetch ecosystem.”