These Lash Extensions Actually Worked For My Sensitive Skin

A good set of lashes can elevate or complete an already great makeup look. But the hassle of dealing with the application, upkeep, or removal can make one abandon them entirely. That was surely the case for me, someone who loves the look of lashes, but is not the most suited for extensions and absolutely hates taking off mascara at the end of the night. For that reason, my everyday makeup look is usually complete with bald lashes. When I do opt for a lash look, I tend to go for strips. Not the most popular, but I prefer the flexibility of their temporary nature. Even still, I don’t wear them as often as I would like.

When I had the opportunity to try semi-long lasting cluster lashes that give the appearance of extensions with less application time and a shorter fall out, I was intrigued. I recently went to a Lashify event, where they provided 1-1 applications and education around their false lash products. While waiting to get the lashes applied, I spoke with a handful of makeup artists about what their preferred type of lashes were for their clients. To my surprise, though they still use them, many voiced their disdain for strip lashes. Instead, many preferred clusters. This was not as surprising, due to their easier application and more natural-looking finish—which is also why they gravitate towards Lashify’s system.

I got the Lashify lashes applied for me by Brandy Hayes, Lashify Boutique Manager & Educator, and the process felt simple enough which I appreciated. Paying close attention to the process, it was something I felt like I could easily replicate at home. For the first day or so, it took me a while to get used to them on my lash line. It’s been years since I’ve had lash extensions, but with strip lashes, if I apply them properly, I tend to forget I’m wearing them throughout the night. When I woke up over the next few days with my lashes still intact however, I remembered why I loved extensions in the first place. These lashes lasted for about 5-6 days and, because they were clusters, were much easier to remove than individual extensions. I also appreciate that the sets can run you around $60 (after purchasing the kit of course), as opposed to extensions which can net out around $200.

I also had a follow-up with Hayes where I learned how to apply the lashes myself and we dove further into the formulation, application and removal process, and her best tips for usage.

First we get into the difference between Lashify and other types of lashes. Hayes shares with me that the lash bond used to adhere their falsies to your lashes is a much healthier option, because its formula does not utilize common but toxic ingredients found in other lash glues or bonds. Lash strips can be time consuming, and the glue utilized often contains rubbers or latex, ingredients that many people have sensitivities or allergies to. The formulas used for extensions often contain formaldehyde, which is also not the safest chemical to have around your eyes. In contrast, she tells me Lashify’s formula is a flexible adhesive, which does not harden and therefore does not attach harshly to the natural lash and cause breakage.

I’ll refrain from rehashing the step by step process, but will share some of the gems Hayes imparted. As far as application goes, she suggests slightly overlapping the different clusters for an easier application guide and better hold, as well as adding slightly more bond to the inner and outer corner clusters. When deciding between styles, the P12s are a great first option, as they are the most popular and suit many different eye shapes. And for removal, it’s best to allow for a Melt Away-soaked cotton round to sit on the eye for about 30 seconds for easiest removal. She would also recommend using the Pre-Cleanse solution to remove makeup while wearing the lashes, as it doesn’t contain oils that may weaken the bond, like many makeup removers.

In sum, the Lashify lashes were user-friendly, convenient in both the wearing and removal stages, and didn’t leave me with any worries. I can definitely see myself opting for this route more often, especially for vacations and times where I want to add a little more glam to my everyday life without the extra work.