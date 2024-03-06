How To Grow Out Your Eyebrows– According To The Pros

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

While growing out of the over-tweezed ‘90s look, you might be on a quest to thicken your brows and make a bold statement. But are you concerned that they might be tough to grow out? Rest assured. “My mom had thin brows for a lot of her life,” makeup artist Raisa Flowers tells ESSENCE. “She was able to grow her eyebrows back, and it was really shocking,” Flowers– who is known herself for shaving and growing her hair back just as quickly– adds.

From applying castor oil to massaging the brow hair, growing plucked or thin eyebrows doesn’t have to be as difficult as you may think. As for what else causes thinning? “What I have seen the most is from sleeping on your face,” esthetician Jas Imani says. “I can always tell what side someone favors in their sleep by one brow being way thinner than the other.” But taking time in your daily routine to brush, exfoliate, and avoid waxing is the key.

Below, Flowers and Imani let us in on their most effective brow growth secrets.

Brush through your brows daily

Just as scalp massages stimulate hair growth, massaging your eyebrows can help elongate the hair, too. “Brush through your brows daily,” Imani says, recommending a soft dry toothbrush or spoolie for your brow brushing routine. “Massaging them for sure will help the hair grow back because you have to open up the hair follicle,” Flowers adds.

Exfoliate the brow area

“Exfoliation is great for that area with some light dry brushing,” Imani adds. From removing dead skin cells to avoiding ingrown hairs, brow exfoliation is a step you may be missing. As long as you avoid your actual brow hair (as it can cause accidental hair removal and eyebrow scaling when you do). For this step, be sure to “cleans your brow area, making it a fresh palette for product,” the brow specialist behind Zendaya’s brows, Kelley Baker, tells Allure.

Apply castor oil

“Castor oil can help strengthen your hair which is needed when growing out,” Imani says. “And I have [also] seen brow growth sparked with Revitabrow.” Agreeing with the regular use of castor oil, which she uses to grow her own brows, Flowers also suggests an eyelash serum. “A lot of them have castor oil in them,” she says.

Avoid waxing and threading

“I would avoid waxing and threading,” Imani says, which is the worst technique you can use when trying to grow out your brows. “You can get lightly plucked and trimming will be your friend during a tough grow out.” If you do not want an eyebrow transplant or tattoo, it is best to avoid damaging your hair follicle at all costs.

Try hair growth supplements

From hormones to sleep schedule and stress, “everything on the inside of you affects your outer appearance,” Imani says. “Sometimes supplements can be the key to hair growth.” Consult with your doctor before considering Biotin or other oral supplements, as this can help stimulate brow growth from the inside out.