As we head into the new season, there’s no better time to prepare for the harsh winter months that can wreak havoc on our skin. And no, we’re not talking about moisturizing. According to experts, one of the best ways to enhance our self-care regimen is with exfoliation, a process that helps refresh and renew the skin. Below, learn more about the skin care process that does away with dry, itchy and ashy skin for good!
While some A-list celebrities are publicly voicing their dislike of a daily bath or shower, we found it a perfect time to dive into more reasons why you should add a washcloth to your hygiene routine and stick to a daily skin care routine. Let’s get into exfoliation.
According to Sunitha Posina, M.D. (also known as the “Beauty Internist”), exfoliation offers more benefits than just removing dead or dry flaky skin. It also plays a significant part in keeping your skin naturally glowing. “Exfoliating helps to penetrate serums or moisturizers into your skin more deeply and effectively,” she informs us. “It also helps to unclog pores and therefore reduces acne, which provides a more even skin tone and overall texture.”
Encouraging readers to exfoliate at least one to two times a week, Posina insists that consistency can really pay off. “Long-term exfoliating will help to make the skin appear more uniform and also increase collagen production,” she explains.
So, how should we go about exfoliating? The “Beauty Internist” suggests gently applying the product in small circular motions with your fingers—this goes for both the face and the body. “If you use a brush, make light and small strokes,” she says. “Be sure that you rinse off with cool or lukewarm water.”
While there are many benefits to exfoliating, overdoing it can be damaging to the skin. “If you notice your skin is red, inflamed, peeling or irritated, then your skin might be begging for a break,” Posina advises. “To combat small breakouts or rough patches in your skin, use a cold compress or aloe gel to soothe the skin. You can also add vitamin C to your regimen to help expedite the healing process.”
Wondering what are some of the best products on the market to exfoliate the skin? We’ve got you covered, sis!
Keep scrolling as we share a few of our favorite exfoliators that you will definitely want to add to your skin care routine.
01
Glass Lizzard Deep Clean
Deep Clean is your exfoliator replacement. Skip the seed/nut exfoliators which are still microscopically sharp even after grinding down to a powder, and go for a softer exfoliating texture inspired by French gommage techniques. Activated by soft plant fibers and with a mix of chemical exfoliants, this scrub was made to do the job of an exfoliator, but gently.
Hey Best Friend! Meet the Peppermint Coffee Scrub, the perfect minty fresh skin treat for post workouts or to relax. This treat gives you flawless, soft and smooth skin every day. Filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants it will take your skin from dry to fly.
What’s Inside?
It’s made with a blend of skin-loving ingredients such as arabica coffee, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, sugar, peppermint essential oil and vitamin E to scrub away dry skin, moisturize, cleanse, tone, tighten and brighten skin—10 minutes in the shower, that’s it!
P.S. Some customers say these scrubs also help with common skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, cellulite, stretch marks, acne and scarring.
Face Halo quickly and easily removes makeup, using its amazing HaloTech fibers with water only. Nontoxic and reusable, Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes. No need to rub or scrub, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities, and is perfect for any skin type or sensitivity.
Naturally London Cleansing Enzyme Scrub w/ Adzuki Beans
Cleanse and exfoliate your hands and feet with this water-activated exfoliant, powered with banana and papaya enzyme paired with adzuki beans to slough off unwanted dead skin. Adzuki beans are an excellent exfoliator. They contain saponin, which provides a natural foaminess while removing dead skin, and promote circulation as well as draw out unwanted bacteria.
Step into the most luxurious shower you’ll ever take!
N°28 is gentle, hydrating and leaves your skin feeling baby soft. The polish is a blend of crushed sugar, passion fruit oil, shea butter and vitamin E for the silky smooth skin we all crave in real life. Exfoliation is the first and last step in your tanning routine. It begins as a primer—scrubbing away dead skin cells, evening skin tone and eliminating dullness—and completes the process by helping slough off any remaining self-tanner. Are you ready for smoother skin IRL than online?!
This Cleansing Body and Scalp Polish is a multi-benefit formula that ensures clean, smooth and nourished skin from head to toe. Use it on the scalp to stimulate circulation and promote healthy conditions for hair growth.
MADE WITH…
Moroccan Lava Clay, Fuller’s Earth, Ceylon Cinnamon Oil
MADE FOR…
Exfoliating & Cleansing Skin and Scalp
SKIN CARE BENEFIT: Bakuchiol exfoliates and resurfaces for improved skin tone, texture and radiance. Antioxidant-rich Hojicha powder provides non-stripping exfoliation for a softer, smoother-looking texture. Manuka honey draws moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration and a radiant glow.
The meejee Silicone Facial Cleansing Massager is an award-winning skin care device that uses sonic pulses and soft silicone bristles to purify pores, revitalize skin and reduce signs of aging.
It features a massage basin on the backside for facial toning, lymphatic drainage and massaging in serums, oils and moisturizers to improve their effectiveness.
A gentle exfoliator that simultaneously clears and calms the complexion, the Clarity Mask works to regulate bacteria within our skin’s natural microbiome to facilitate a fortified and balanced barrier. The result is a significant reduction in visible blemishes.