Your 2026 Glow Up Starts With An Expert-Approved Skin Reset

svetikd / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As we close out another year filled with long days, late nights, heavy makeup routines, and holiday stress, our skin often carries the evidence. Dullness, dryness, and uneven tone tend to surface right when we want to feel our most radiant. For Black women especially, restoring our glow is not just about beauty. It is about reclaiming softness, rest, and balance.

Stepping into 2026 with intention means giving your skin a reset that feels nourishing rather than overwhelming. A true “new face card” does not require drastic changes. It simply asks you to reestablish consistency, support your skin barrier, and choose treatments that work with your lifestyle.

To help us understand what actually moves the needle, ESSENCE turned to Loveth Adenuga, MSN, AGACNP-BC, an aesthetic provider at SkinSpirit Upper East Side, who guides clients toward real, lasting radiance.

Starting With The Why

Before recommending any treatment or routine, Adenuga begins with mindset. “The first thing I evaluate is their motivation and why they want to improve their skin,” she explains. “Emotions often shape how we see ourselves, so understanding that helps me set the tone for the appointment. I want anyone who sits in my chair to feel comfortable first and informed second.”

That grounding approach ensures that every reset is rooted in intention rather than comparison or pressure.

Treatments That Truly Deliver Glow

When it comes to in-office treatments, Adenuga focuses on options that offer visible results without unnecessary hype. “For a temporary, quick glow, customized facials are great,” she says. But for long-term transformation, she turns to collagen-stimulating procedures. “Microneedling, laser treatments, and chemical peels are all excellent for rejuvenating the skin.”

No matter the treatment, Adenuga emphasizes that technique matters more than trend. “A trusted and experienced provider will always make the biggest difference in your outcomes.”

Products That Support a Reset

A reset does not have to be complicated. Adenuga considers moisturizers and AHAs essential during this time of year. “Dry skin makes fine lines more noticeable, which can make us look tired,” she explains. “A good moisturizer keeps the skin plump, and AHAs brighten and even tone.” Ingredients like glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acid offer gentle exfoliation that refreshes dull winter skin.

An At-Home Routine That Works

For those who cannot commit to regular appointments, Adenuga recommends a simple routine. Mornings should include a cleanser, vitamin C serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Evenings can focus on a cleanser, an active product such as an AHA or retinoid, and a moisturizer. “If you are new to actives or have sensitive skin, do not use retinoids and other strong products on the same night,” she advises.

The Timeline to Real Results

Patience remains essential. “Sticking with a regimen for at least two to three months is recommended to appreciate results,” Adenuga says. Some changes may show in the first month, but true skin renewal takes time.

For her, the 2026 glow is not about perfection. “Glowing, confident skin reflects rest, hydration, and consistent care,” she shares. “It is the soft radiance you carry even on makeup-free days.”