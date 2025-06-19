Crowning Glory: Expert-Approved Liberating Hairstyles To Rock For Juneteenth

Connect Images / Getty Images

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—of culture, community, and of course, self-expression. And what better canvas for that expression than our hair? For generations, our coils, curls, braids, and bantu knots have been a symbol of identity, resistance, and self-love. Whether it’s the big chop, a bold color transformation, or simply wearing your natural hair out for the first time, Black women know just how spiritual—and political—hair can be.

Our textures hold power. They carry the weight of our ancestors and the freedom to define beauty on our own terms. For many of us, changing our hairstyle isn’t just a beauty decision—it’s a radical act. The big chop can feel like a fresh start. Wearing your natural curls out for the first time can be an act of reclaiming space in a world that hasn’t always embraced them. And when we braid, twist, or color our hair, we’re not only showing off our creativity—we’re honoring a legacy of resilience and cultural pride.

In honor of Juneteenth, ESSENCE spoke to three Black women stylists and salon owners about the most liberating hairstyles they’ve ever worn or created—and the looks they recommend to celebrate our freedom this year. Their stories are deeply personal, rooted in healing, heritage, and style.

Kadeisha Placide, Owner of Classic Beauty Studio & Founder of Women In Power Collective

“The most liberating hairstyle I’ve ever done on myself was shaving my head and going full platinum blonde,” says Placide. “It was bold, raw, and completely freeing—it stripped away the pressure to conform and allowed me to embrace every feature with confidence.” As a stylist, Kadeisha specializes in big chops and color transformations that help her clients shed the weight of old expectations and step into new versions of themselves.

For Juneteenth, she recommends styles that celebrate our roots and radiate confidence. “Braids are always a go-to—protective, beautiful, and rich in cultural significance,” she says. Her pick? Platinum blonde boho braids. “They’re fashionable, versatile, and the perfect balance of edgy and ethereal.” She also loves curly sew-ins and natural styles that showcase your texture and individuality.

Stasha Harris, Founder of Magic Fingers Studio & Institute

After wearing locs for 13 years, Harris removed them last September and saw her natural curls for the first time since childhood. “The most liberating hairstyle I’ve ever worn is a fro,” she shares. “My head felt light, I felt beautiful, and I felt seen.”

Her Juneteenth recommendation is clear: let your fro shine. “It’s a powerful symbol of freedom and self-acceptance. There’s something sacred about honoring the way our hair naturally grows from our scalp—unapologetically curly, coily, and beautiful.”

Oldlady Kamara, Founder of Magestic Braids

“My Afro puffs make me feel like I’m wearing a crown,” Kamara tells me. “There’s a certain ease that comes with rocking my puffs—it makes me feel beautiful, confident, and free.”

For Juneteenth, she encourages styles that reflect your authentic self. “Cornrows, braided bobs, or all-human hair boho braids offer creativity and cultural expression,” she says. “This holiday is about freedom and pride—so let your hair reflect the power of who you are.”