Sheryl Lee Ralph’s DIVA Foundation Celebrates 35 Years Of HIV Impact

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala at the Taglyan Complex on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

When Beyoncé declared that a “diva is a female version of a hustler” in 2009, she captured the energy of a generation of women stepping into their power with confidence and ambition. For Emmy Award–winning actress, activist, and icon Sheryl Lee Ralph, that same word carries another layer of meaning rooted in purpose, grace, and impact.

“Over the years, beauty has become less about perfection and more about purpose for me,” says Ralph. In other words, it’s an inner radiance that shines through resilience and compassion.

“I’ve seen the most beautiful faces belong to those who have known pain, yet continue to give, sing, love, and lift others up,” she explains. “Beauty, to me, is the light that shines from within, especially when the world has tried to dim it.”

For more than three decades, Ralph has embodied that light, using her platform to fight HIV/AIDS stigma and uplift communities through her nonprofit, The DIVA Foundation. Born from love and loss, after she lost close friends to AIDS during her Dreamgirls Broadway days, Ralph transformed grief into advocacy.

“In those early days, visibility was everything,” says Ralph. The stage, for Ralph and so many in the theater community, became more than a place to perform. It was a mirror reflecting truth and humanity.

“We used the stage as our mirror to reflect truth, dignity, and grace,” she shares. “Performance arts gave people the courage to stand in their truth. Beauty gave them the power to be seen as whole.”

Courtesy of The Diva Foundation

Thirty-five years later, Ralph’s mission has raised over $5.5 million to support at-risk communities and expand health awareness around HIV/AIDS. What began as a call to action has grown into a global movement that celebrates beauty, resilience, and service.

“DIVAS Simply Singing! has taught me that when art meets compassion, beauty becomes eternal,” Ralph reflects.

At the heart of the DIVA Foundation is DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest-running consecutive HIV/AIDS and health awareness concert in the United States. Over the decades, the annual gala has become more than a fundraiser. It is a moment of artistry, fashion, and empowerment where Hollywood’s brightest stars, beauty icons, and changemakers unite in celebration and purpose.

Each year, Sheryl Lee Ralph performs alongside some of Hollywood’s most talented artists, changing her gown, hair, and makeup at least six times throughout the show. Over the years, she has collaborated with designers including Tadashi Shoji in the 2000s and 2010s, Perry Meek in the 2020s, and Valdrin Sahiti in 2025, each bringing their own vision to her signature DIVA style.

“Fashion has always been our silent storyteller,” explains Ralph. “From the very beginning, DIVAS Simply Singing! was about more than music. It was about identity, pride, and resilience.”

Ralph has continued to grace the stage as a vision of strength and style. From her signature red lip to her glamorous gowns and timeless hairstyles, she remains the blueprint for elegance and power.

“Every gown, every bold color, every shimmering sequin carried a message: we are still here, still beautiful, still worthy of love,” she says. “Fashion allowed us to wear our hope and gave visibility to our strength when words were too painful to find.”

For Ralph and the DIVA Foundation, fashion and beauty are not just adornment. They are acts of affirmation. “Through style, we celebrated the spirit of survival and the unapologetic joy of simply being,” Ralph says.

To honor 35 years of impact, sisterhood, and resilience, The DIVA Foundation opened its archives exclusively for ESSENCE. Ahead, we revisit the most iconic beauty and fashion moments from each decade of DIVAS Simply Singing!, a visual tribute to artistry, advocacy, and the enduring light of a true diva.

The 1990s

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in 1996, wearing a black beaded gown and a voluminous curly updo.

Sheryl Lee Ralph graces the 1997 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a sleek black dress, styled with an elegant ’90s updo.

Ralph on the 1998 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! wearing a shiny ocean-blue gown and a body wave updo.

Ralph on the 1999 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! wearing a shimmering fuchsia pink dress with a V-neckline and a classic updo, complemented by matching lipstick.

The 2000s

Ralph on the 2001 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! wearing a multi-patterned brown dress and an effortless updo, paired with her signature red lips.

Ralph on the 2002 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! wearing a sleek purple dress with matching eyeshadow.

Ralph graces the 2005 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a sparkling green sequin dress, styled with soft feathered curls and bold red lips.

Ralph shines on the 2007 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a red floral gown, her soft blowout and iconic red lips.

Ralph stuns on the 2008 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a bejeweled baby blue gown with feathers, styled with big, beautiful curls and a nude lip.

Ralph on the 2009 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a red feathered dress with black-tipped accents, styled with a voluminous pixie cut and a bold red lip.

The 2010s

Ralph stuns on the 2010 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a red gown that echoes the red ribbon symbolizing hope and HIV/AIDS awareness, styled with voluminous curls and her signature red lip.

Ralph graces the 2011 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a cheetah-print gown, styled with a beautiful body wave hairstyle and red lips.

Ralph on the 2014 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! wearing a lace and embellished gown, styled with a classic feathered press and sparkling diamond jewelry, completed with a red lip.

Ralph radiates on the 2015 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder red dress inspired by the red ribbon, styled with loose waves and bold red lips.

Ralph sparkles on the 2017 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a sequined suit, styled with a classic sleek press and a nude lip.

Ralph commands the 2019 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a body-crossed sequin dress with a matching top hat, styled with a classic smoky eye, nude lips, and a kinky-straight hairstyle.

The 2020s

Ralph graces the 2020 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! in a classic off-the-shoulder gown, styled with her iconic red lips and soft loose curls.

Ralph glows on the 2023 cover of DIVAS Simply Singing! with a classic pixie cut and bold jeweled lashes.