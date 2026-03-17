Larenz Tate Is The Face Of Bevel’s New Campaign

Courtesy of Bevel

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It’s been nearly 30 years since Love Jones came out and Larenz Tate is still the “blues in our left thigh, trying to become the funk in our right” (if you know, you know). In other words, he’s still killing it while looking good doing so. Not only has he starred as Councilman Rashad Tate in Power Book II: Ghost in recent years, he’s also going to be in films Don’t Ever Wonder, and Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, later this year. And, today, he’s being announced as the face of Black-founded grooming brand Bevel’s latest campaign for their new Body Cream.

Tate is equally as excited about the opportunity as we are. “Bevel is a brand that has been truly leading the way for premium, luxury, grooming and skincare,” he tells us while on set of his campaign shoot. “I’ve seen them start from the very beginning, I’ve been an admirer, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of the Bevel brand and family,” he says. Larenz adds, of course, that he loves that the brand caters to the needs of Black men. “They understand the necessity for us to look our best, feel our best, smell our best.”

When it comes to his own self-care practices, “grooming is a really big part of my daily routine,” he says. Especially having four sons, “I try to make sure that I’m setting an example for them. So when they can see their pops doing his thing, they stay inspired and motivated to not only look their best, but certainly feel their best.”

Aside from meditation, daily moisturizing is essential to him—making this partnership with Bevel even more in alignment. “I love that this product is really catered towards the men,” he notes. “Typically, when we’re using products, it’s usually a product we’ve probably been introduced to by the women in our life—your wife, your mom, or your sister,” he says laughingly. Now, he, and other men, can use their own. “I think what Bevel has been able to do is create something with not only quality ingredients,” like cocoa butter, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, “but it certainly has the fragrance that speaks to me. It feels familiar, feels clean, and feels fresh.”

Speaking of women, since it’s Women’s History Month, naturally, we had to ask him what inspires him most about Black women. “What doesn’t inspire me?” he says. “Black women are truly, for me, the standard of beauty, the standard of greatness,” Tate adds. “Coming from a family of amazing women, I’ve been surrounded by women who are incredibly intelligent, who are confident, compassionate, and ultimately loving,” he rerflects. “There’s no loyalty and support that you can get from anyone else more than a Black woman. If you have Black women in your corner, you’re winning.”

And when it comes to Black women in Tate’s corner, specifically, Nia Long comes to mind. The actress will be starring alongside him in the upcoming film Don’t Ever Wonder on NETFLIX. “We’re very excited about it. And we shot it in the amazing New York City and it’s going to be phenomenal,” he adds. “This is a game changer. I can’t wait.” And neither can we.

You can find Bevel’s new Body Cream on Getbevel.com and Amazon.com