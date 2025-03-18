Courtesy of Creme of Nature

Last year, Keke “Keep A Job” Palmer was appointed as Creme of Nature’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer. “Finding quality products that cater specifically to textured hair can still be a big challenge for us as Black women,” Palmer tells ESSENCE exclusively when asked what inspired her take on the role. That said, not just the face of the brand, the star has been working on product lines, marketing campaigns, brand direction, and storytelling. “That’s been the most rewarding part of this job so far.”

Since this announcement, she’s found time to run her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, go on press tours for One of them Days alongside SZA and Issa Rae, and even win an NAACP Award for Entertainer of the Year. “It was such an honor!” she says. “It just felt like all of my years dedicated to this craft have meant something.” Now? She’s starring in Creme of Nature’s new ad campaign, “Unstoppable Hair.”

“It’s all about empowerment, confidence, representation, and natural beauty,” Palmer says of the commercial that features the brand’s Argan Oil From Morocco collection, a line that includes a number of Palmer’s favorites. “When your hair looks and feels good, this allows you to feel ‘Unstoppable’ and ready to take on anything that comes your way.”

But the Unstoppable journey didn’t begin here. During Black History Month, Palmer returned home to Chicago, where Creme of Nature was founded in 1976, to attend the brand’s event at DuSable Museum. “We showcased the evolution and diversity of textured hair with live models and stylists that all represented different hairstyles and cultural trends throughout the decades, with a nod to the future as well,” Palmer reflects on the event—where she rocked a natural red ‘fro with defined curls. “It was a beautiful, special moment for us to honor the brand’s heritage.”

Now, in Women’s History Month, Palmer is reminding us of the importance of giving your flowers to those you look up to. For example, “Queen Latifah has and will always be a great inspiration to me,” Palmer shares. “She has always encouraged me, shared her stage and resources, and it’s a big part of who I am.”

Additionally, self-care is her top tip of not only the month, but year round as well. This includes a solid hair care routine. For Palmer, that means letting her hair dry before fluffing. “This helps tame any frizz and I’ve noticed I can go longer between washes whenever I leave the rods in for enough time or when I blow dry it,” she says, finishing off her routine with the Anti-Humidity Gloss & Shine Mist regardless of the style. “I typically wear a flexi-rod set when I have my natural hair out, and I’ve been relying on the Strength & Shine Leave-In Conditioner and Style & Shine Foaming Mousse to keep my curls silky smooth and healthy.”

When it comes to other favorite beauty items, Palmer notes her skincare and complexion go-to’s. “I’ve been loving the Patrick Ta Skin Perfecting Foundation and Crème & Powder Blush Duo,” she says. “I love anything by May Lindstrom, and the Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer is also staple in my routine,” Palmer adds.

Beyond these practices, her glow is also credited to what keeps her most grounded and confident: “My family,” she says. “They’re good real people and they always remind me of what’s most important—God and my faith.”