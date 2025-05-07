EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Shares Her Met Gala 2025 Glam Process

Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

When it comes to the Met Gala, Halle Berry knows exactly how to command the carpet—and this year, she did it as the ultimate LaQuan Smith muse. For the 2025 theme, which called for fine tailoring and archival elegance with a futuristic lens. “What excited me most was being able to see LaQuan’s interpretation of the theme,” Berry tells ESSENCE. “Everything about the look was elegance with an edge.”

Meanwhile, for glam—which was equal parts classic and contemporary with glowing skin and architectural hair—Berry leaned into sleek sophistication with a bold beauty twist that turned heads all night. “My hair and makeup is a nod to the era but with a glamorous, modern twist,” says Berry.

That meant radiant coverage using L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation, which she swears by for its perfect tone match, plus sculpted dimension thanks to her go-to Lumi Glotion Highlighter Sticks. Her makeup team locked it all in with the Infallible Setting Spray, ensuring every photo-op moment stayed fresh from the steps to the afterparty. “We went with super sleek, sculpted hair using the L’Oréal Paris Elnett Slick Back Cream,” says Berry. “It brought my whole look together.”

And while getting Met-ready might cause nerves for some, Berry’s energy was grounded. After all, as she tells us with the self-assurance that only a true icon can carry, “I am always calm and confident.”